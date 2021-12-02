Vision Strikers vs Fnatic: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour has been a year-long circuit organized by Riot Games where the 16 remaining teams from all over the world will battle for the ultimate Champions trophy in Berlin, Germany. These teams are divided into four different groups consisting of four teams each. The final leg, Valorant Champions, started on December 1 and the Grand Final is scheduled to air on December 12, 2021.

Vision Strikers and Fnatic are two of the strongest teams in the Valorant Champions 2021. Both of them registered their first victories in the tournament against Full Sense and Cloud9 Blue, respectively. They will now face each other on December 3, 2021, before proceeding on to the next round.

Vision Strikers were able to clean sweep Full Sense 2-0 while Fnatic won 2-1 against Cloud9 Blue.

Vision Strikers vs Fnatic: Which team is likely to win the opening match at Valorant Champions 2021?

Predictions

Vision Strikers is currently ranked at the number 1 spot in the Korean circuit, while Fnatic is ranked number 7 in the European Circuit. With both teams posting wins in their opening games, the margins between the two squads are paper thin.

Both teams are in superb form right now and the encounter will be a treat for viewers. Fnatic and Vision Strikers have their fair share of experience on the big stage and will use it to the fullest.

Fnatic's squad is bolstered by the likes of Jake 'Boaster' Howlett, Martin ' MAGNUM' Penkov and Nikita 'Derke' Sirmitiev who are backed by some top class staff like Jacob 'Mini' Harris as Head Coach and Martin 'Anderzz' Schelasin as Assistant Coach. The team managed to maintain their performance in their match against Cloud9 Blue and look to be a strong contender for the Valorant Champions 2021 trophy.

stax @staxVLRT This is IGL life you know

we beat Full Sense 2:0. Next match will be against C9 or FNC.

Vision Strikers, on the other hand, have pros like Kim 'stax' Gu-taek, Lee 'k1Ng' Seung-won, Kim "Lakia" Jong-min backed by Pyeon 'termi' Seon-ho as Head Coach. The team is one of the best in their region and will try to establish their dominance across territories to secure the Valorant Champions 2021 trophy.

Head-to-head

The two teams haven't faced each other yet in the official tournament. Both have managed to win their first matches and it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious on the third day of Valorant Champions 2021.

Recent results

Vision Strikers have been in great form lately. The Korean side has won four out of their last five matches, while Fnatic has managed to win three out of their last five encounters.

Vision Strikers vs Fnatic recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Vision Strikers

Kim "Stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Kim "Lakia" Jong-min

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Domagoj "Doma" Fancev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Martin "Magnum" Peňkov

Where to watch

Viewers will be able to enjoy the match between Vision Strikers and Fnatic live at 10.30 pm IST on Valorant’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

