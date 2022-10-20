"We're going to grow the family": Global Esports CEO talks about potential plans to add Valorant coaching staff

Global Esports CEO Rushindra Sinha plans to expand the GE Valorant ecosystem. He uploaded a video on YouTube elaborating on the objectives for GE leveling up their game after securing a Riot franchise berth. Sinha further stated that it would take nearly half a million dollars to get the team into a South Korean esports bootcamp.

Global Esports is the only Indian team chosen as a partner for the Valorant 2023 championship season. Since its inception, the squad has been relatively dominant in the country and will now attempt to take its success to a global level.

Sinha has big plans for the GE Valorant roster

While GE already has a Valorant roster, Sinha is planning a 10-man squad for the upcoming tournament season. Since all 10 are yet to be disclosed, it can be assumed that Global Esports is likely negotiating with more pros.

GE recently added one player from XSET, Jordan "AYRIN" He. In the forthcoming 2023 competitive season, AYRIN will be in Global Esports colors and assume the in-game lead.

Other than AYRIN, the following players make up the team:

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Gangadhar Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Kotwani Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Sinkar Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Ramesh Abhirup "LightningFast" Choudhury

Choudhury Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli

With AYRIN as GE's in-game leader, HellrangeR will serve as the team's captain. This is all of the information that has been disclosed about the team reformation. Since the transfer window is open until February 2023, more talent will likely be recruited to GE's lineup.

Furthermore, the entire squad will travel to Seoul for a new bootcamp, where they will practice and hone their skills while playing against some of the best in the world. Ultimately, GE will pick five active members to compete in the Valorant 2023 season. Sinha said:

"Because you're going to need a location for them to stream scrim as well as sleep and stay, all that included we are looking at a setup cost of probably around half a million dollars."

The $500k covers food, accommodation, the internet, other utilities, PCs, rent+depost, gaming accessories, and support staff to help run the place. Sinha said:

"That's just what is going to cost us to be there in Korea with the boot camp with everything set up. That's because you don't want to do cost saving with such things. We want our players to be comfortable. We want the entire team there to have everything that they need. They must represent our region adequately and have a proper shot at winning the league."

GE is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the Indian team gets all the necessary resources to perform optimally. He said Eraser would stay on as the team's primary coach. Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo is a former professional Fortnite and CS:GO player who used to coach DAMWON Gaming's Valorant squad.

Global Esports @GlobalEsportsIn #ValorantSA #VALORANTChampions From being one of the oldest standing esports org in India to now becoming the youngest, in this super exclusive group of 30 teams worldwide! #GEFighting From being one of the oldest standing esports org in India to now becoming the youngest, in this super exclusive group of 30 teams worldwide! #GEFighting #ValorantSA #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/B5Qiysoy0K

Sinha further discussed the GE ecosystem and its ethos. He said:

"GE ecosystem and ethos is much better than a lot of other people. That being said, we are going to be going up against the best teams in the world. So we are going to get more people on board to help Eraser, we'll get support staff, we'll get an analyst, and an assistant coach. We're going to grow the family."

Valorant has a large fan following in India. Hence, Riot Games picked a regional squad to compete in the upcoming season. Global Esports has the potential to lead the way for more Indian teams to compete in the sport's top tier.

Global Esports @GlobalEsportsIn



PS: No Interns was harmed in the making of this video.



#GlobalEsports #VCT #NewRoster Looks like the Management team is discussing the new roster. 7 sinfully cracked aimers.PS: No Interns was harmed in the making of this video. Looks like the Management team is discussing the new roster. 7 sinfully cracked aimers.PS: No Interns was harmed in the making of this video.#GlobalEsports #VCT #NewRoster https://t.co/RljgKNi6Y4

The 2023 Valorant competition season will kick off in February 2023 with a grand event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All 30 teams will compete from here for the ultimate prize. The champions of this competition will secure an additional berth for their region in the VCT Masters 2023.

Poll : 0 votes