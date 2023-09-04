What happened to KRU Esports' Daveeys? All about the Valorant player in his tragic death at 23

Valorant team KRU Esports recently spoke about the tragic demise of their player, Santiago "Daveeys" Ruiz. The young athlete celebrated his birthday on September 2, where he turned 23. His demise comes as a shock to his fans all around the globe, and support for his family and loved ones has poured in from all over. It's believed that he was a rather healthy individual, and his passing was all too sudden.

Daveeys was a skilled Valorant athlete, and his untimely death has left his teammates and family in shock. Although he joined Kru Esports late last year, he's been influential in the team's rise to glory.

How did Valorant professional Daveeys die?

While there isn't much information on how the individual passed away, KRU Esports, in their tweet mentioned that he died due to medical complications. The individual apparently suffered from "decompensation", which is used to refer to a condition where the heart cannot maintain adequate circulation.

The tweet made by the organisation is in Spanish, but when translated to English, it reads as follows:

"It is with deep sadness that we have to inform you that, after suffering a decompensation on Sunday, he passed away @Daveeys21"

"There is no way to smooth this out, it took us all by surprise."

Although his team didn't manage to make it too far in the tournament, his contribution was massive. In their tweet, KRU Esports expressed their grief, and asked the entire community to support them in these trying times.

"All of us at KRÜ accompany his family and friends in this difficult time, and we ask the entire community to support them with their strength and affection."

After the organization revealed the information about the news of his demise, support and prayers for his family have been pouring in from all over the world.

Other prominent teams in the circuit like Paper Rex, Team Vitality, and Team Liquid, have also expressed sympathies. Valorant pros took this time to express their feelings about the same, with some of them going on to state that he was one of the best players in the world.

Others went on to note that life was indeed unfair, and such an incident was rather shocking. Based on the way individuals have been reacting to this news on social media, it can be assumed that the entire Valorant community is rather shocked to hear the news of his demise.