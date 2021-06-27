What is new AP in Valorant, and how does it work?

Valorant introduces an entirely new method of account leveling that makes use of a new AP or Account Point system.

Valorant, upon the release of their Episode 3, revealed the new Account Leveling system that Riot Games was bringing. It is a new way to reward players for spending time in-game.

The Account Leveling system is independent of the ranked game mode and allows progression across all Valorant game modes.

This method combines numerical levels written on player cards with a frame. Other than ranks, players can show off their level and let others know how long they've been playing the game.

How AP helps with leveling in Valorant

Account Leveling cards will change at every 20 account levels. They will give players a visualization of their experience in the form of level cards. This banner will be shown both in the match and in the main menu.

The level frames have certain ranges and are as follows:

Levels 1-99 >>> Iron

Levels 100-199 >>> Bronze

Levels 200-299 >>> Silver

Levels 300-399 >>> Gold

and so on.

There are various ways of earning AP, including playing matches (Ranked, Unranked, Spike Rush, Deathmatch & Limited time events). AP gains depend on the duration and results of each game.

Players get bonus AP gains from winning the first match. So, it is to be kept in mind that Account Level doesn't contribute to Battlepasses and Agent Contact XP as they are different things.

There was a query about those spending time on the game pre-implementation and if they start from level 1. To this, Valorant responded by explaining how they plan on tackling this problem.

Players who had played before and spent hours in the game will be placed between Account Levels 1 to 100 (or more). This depends on how many games they've played before Patch 3.0 of Valorant. After getting the level, the progression system will be the same as mentioned by Valorant.

The new AP system is an excellent addition to Valorant, keeping players motivated to play the game and have fun.

Edited by Ravi Iyer