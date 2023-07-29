When does Valorant Champions 2023 bundle release with Vandal and Kunai skins?

Valorant is set to release a brand new Champions bundle ahead of VCT Masters 2023. The bundle will incorporate two gorgeous weapon skins, similar to the past Champions collections. Moreover, it will include a different melee after Karambit and Butterfly were introduced with the previous two bundles. The Champions 2023 bundle will celebrate the biggest Valorant esports event of the year as fans gather to support their favorite team in Champions 2023.

This article will cover all the details about the upcoming Champions 2023 bundle in Valorant.

When will the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle launch?

Much like the previous two Champions collections, the upcoming bundle will also release right before the commencement of VCT Champions 2023. Riot has revealed that the collection will be up in the in-game shop from August 4, 2023. The collection will also incorporate a few exclusive cosmetic items alongside the two weapon skins.

Unlike the other collections in the game, the Champions bundle will no longer be available for sale once it leaves the store. You will not see the Champions 2023 weapon skins on your regular shop rotation and the discounted marketplace called the Night Market.

How much is the Champions 2023 bundle expected to cost?

While Riot Games did not disclose a price tag for the upcoming collection, you can expect the bundle to cost somewhere between 6167 VP to 6263 VP (Valorant Points), similar to the previous collections.

The Champions cosmetic line is one of the most expensive collections in Valorant. Due to their exclusivity to the event, Riot ensured you would only get one chance to grab the skins. Moreover, the cosmetics display rare features that differentiate them from the game's other Exclusive or Premium-tier skins.

What weapons will the Champions 2023 feature?

The first Champions skin line launched in 2021 featured a Vandal weapon skin alongside a Karambit that the fans adored. Features like the golden MVP aura and the musical VCT Champions 2021 theme made the skins a community favorite.

Fast forward to 2022, Riot Games switched the look of the bundle by introducing a new theme song for Champions 2022 and launched the Champions Phantom with a Butterfly melee, which shared the same features as its predecessors.

This year, the developers have decided to introduce a new look for the Vandal alongside a Kunai melee.

Riot Games has always taken the opportunity to gorgeously craft the visual and sound effects for weapon skins. With the upcoming collection, fans expect a lot from the developers, as the bundle has always been exclusive to the grand event.