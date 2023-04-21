When does Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 competitive queue end for Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 is coming to an end. The tactical FPS (first-person shooter) genre is currently among some of the most popular games in the online multiplayer genre. The best aspect of it is its fun gameplay and variety of weapon skins.

Episode 6 Act 2 didn't bring a lot of changes to the game. The biggest one was perhaps the addition of the newest initiator, Gekko, which allowed for multiple possibilities with Agent composition. With Episode 6 Act 3, a new ranked act will begin alongside a new Battlepass.

When will the competitive queue for Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 for the Mumbai (India) server end?

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2's competitive queue will end on April 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30). Players can play the ranked mode until this time to get their act ranks.

Once the mentioned time and date arrive, players will not be able to queue into competitive mode. However, they can still queue into the other game modes, which are Unrated, Swiftplay, Spike Rush, Escalation, and Deathmatch, to grind and get XP for the current act's Battlepass.

Episode 6 Act 2's Battlepass brought many new sprays, cosmetics, gun buddies, and titles for its players. It also released three new skin lines: Signature, Tilde, and Topotek. Signature has skins for the Sheriff, Stinger, Marshal, Guardian, and Phantom.

Tilde has skins for the Judge, Operator, Bulldog, Shorty, and Melee. Lastly, Topotek has skins for the Ghost, Bucky, Odin, and Phantom. Many players consider it to be one of the better Battlepasses to come out in Valorant.

Episode 6 Act 2 didn't have many new additions to the game. The introduction of Gekko in VCT LOCK//IN was easily the best and one of the biggest Agent releases in the game. Gekko has seemed to gel well with casual and pro players alike. He is quickly becoming a must-pick for certain maps in pro matches.

Apart from Gekko, there was a lot of emphasis on making quality-of-life changes surrounding UI indicators. Reyna, KAY/O, Skye, Killjoy, Chamber, and Sova were changed slightly due to this as danger indicators were removed or added depending on their abilities.

What can players expect in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3?

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 will have a bunch of new items added to the game. First, the teleport map, Bind, will be reinstated in the competitive map pool.

After several complaints from players and pros, the developer decided to revamp Bind by making changes to it in order to balance it out. Due to this, Icebox will now be removed from the competitive map pool.

Another major addition to the new act will be the Premier mode, which is Valorant's tournament mode. Here, players can create their own teams and compete against each other.

Enrolling in this mode doesn't require being of a particular rank, meaning players of any rank can participate. Participants and winners will then get exclusive in-game rewards like Cards, Titles, Sprays, etc. accordingly.

Valorant has also teased a new skin bundle that will be released in the next act. The teaser showed Gekko opening a box with an arcade machine on the cover.

Several players have also spotted an arcade machine underground in the range. However, what the weapon skins look like is still a mystery.

