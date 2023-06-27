When is Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 going live today with patch 7.00 for all regions?

Valorant patch 7.00 will be going live later today, June 27, 2023, for all regions, and the new update will be introducing Episode 7 Act 1 to the shooter, making it one of the most anticipated updates this year. Some of the biggest additions to the game will be the new Sentinel Agent, who is called Deadlock. However, she is not the only highlight, as Valorant’s new update will also be introducing the new TDM mode, a new progression system, as well as the Neo Frontier skin line.

As there is a lot to unpack with patch 7.00, many in the community are quite curious as to when 7.00 will be going live with the new Episode in their region.

Hence, today’s guide will go over when you will be able to expect Valorant patch 7.00 to hit your regional servers with Deadlock and Episode 7 Act 1, Evolution.

When is Valorant new update 7.00 going live today with Deadlock and TDM for all regions?

Valorant patch 7.00 will be patched in for each of the regions after their respective maintenance time is over. The servers for the shooter will be going down in the respective time for each of the regions across the world:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 06:00 PDT

The maintenance schedule is expected to be close to an hour. Players will be able to download the patch and try out Deadlock and the new TDM game mode themselves as soon as the servers are up.

How big is the new Valorant update patch 7.00?

Much like every patch that introduces a new Agent and Act, Valorant patch 7.00 will be around 4 GB to 6 GB. While it might look like a lot at first glance, there is a lot to unpack with Episode 7 Act 1, and with Deadlock, a new Battle Pass, and the new TDM mode, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

