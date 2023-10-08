When does Valorant Night Market start? (Episode 7 Act 2)

Valorant's Night Market is a periodic store where each player gets six random skins at a discounted rate. It comes back towards the end of every Act and often also contains hints about upcoming Agents, maps, and more. Players eagerly wait for this phenomenon, hoping to get their favorite skins at a steal price. With Episode 7 Act 2 drawing to a close, you will see the Night Market icon on your game's home screen soon enough.

Although each Night Market comes towards the end of the Act, the exact date varies, leaving many players confused about when they can expect to see this periodic shop. This article will provide you with all the relevant information regarding Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market's start time, duration, and more.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market starts on October 11, 2023

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market (Image via Riot Games)

On October 4, 2023, the official X (previously Twitter) account posted the dates for the upcoming Night Market with the caption:

"As nightfall inches closer, so do the deals. Night Market opens soon."

Additionally, the image attached above mentioned that the phenomenon will kick off on October 11, 2023, and end on October 30, 2023.

Given that events in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter start at different times across different servers, the aforementioned information is not exhaustive. Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market will kick off at 00:00 UTC on October 11, 2023.

The corresponding local times across the major servers in different parts of the world are as follows:

Los Angeles - 17:00 PDT (October 10, 2023)

- 17:00 PDT (October 10, 2023) New York - 20:00 EDT (October 10, 2023)

- 20:00 EDT (October 10, 2023) Frankfurt - 02:00 CEST (October 11, 2023)

- 02:00 CEST (October 11, 2023) Mumbai - 05:30 IST (October 11, 2023)

- 05:30 IST (October 11, 2023) Seoul, Tokyo - 09:00 KST (October 11, 2023)

- 09:00 KST (October 11, 2023) Sydney - 10:00 AEST (October 11, 2023)

When will Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market end?

Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market (Image via Riot Games)

This edition of the Night Market will be available till October 30, 2023, which corresponds with the end of the Act itself. This gives you approximately 20 days to purchase whatever skins you wish from the present Night Market.

The upcoming Act is also expected to introduce a new Duelist Agent.

What skins to expect from the Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market?

The NO LIMITS and the Magepunk 3.0 collections will be making their Night Market debut this time. Other than that, you can get any Select, Deluxe, or Premium tier skins released at least two Acts before. That said, melee skins that cost more than 3,550 VP, such as the Reaver Karambit and the Oni Katana, are not eligible for the Night Market.