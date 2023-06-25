When does Valorant's new Agent Deadlock release for Mumbai (India) server?

Riot Games recently unveiled their upcoming Valorant Agent Deadlock, the 23rd Agent to join the roster. She will belong to the Sentinel role, and as a Sentinel, her abilities allow her to not only slow down enemies' aggression but also prevent them from flanking her teammates. She is the 5th Sentinel Agent to be added to the game and will arrive with the Episode 7 Act 1 update.

The Sentinel role is often deemed weak by the game's community. With frequent nerfs to the role in the past, their popularity quickly diminished, and fans demanded updates to improve their position in the meta. For instance, the last time a Sentinel character was added to Valorant was in Episode 3 with Chamber. Since then, the role has remained stale.

Fortunately, all this will change as Deadlock makes her way to the game with the upcoming Patch 7.0. That said, this article will take a look at Deadlock and her release.

When will Valorant's new Agent Deadlock go live in Mumbai (India) server?

As mentioned previously, Deadlock will arrive in Valorant with the Episode 7 Act 1 update, which is set to go live on June 27, 2023. However, depending on the time zone one lives in, this date might shift to June 28, 2023. The Agent will release in India (Mumbai server) on June 28, 2023.

The servers will go offline on June 28 at 3:30 AM IST and will be down for a while as the developers make the changes.

After the maintenance period, the game's servers will go online again with Episode 7 Act 1 (Patch 7.0), along with all the content promised in the upcoming update, including the new Battle Pass and the highly anticipated Agent Deadlock.

What are Deadlock's abilities in Valorant?

Deadlock's abilities are a game changer. Based on what's been revealed, her abilities make her a true team player who can assist the team on the Defense rounds and Attack. Here are all her abilities:

GravNet (C): EQUIP a GravNet grenade. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly.

EQUIP a GravNet grenade. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly. Sonic Sensor (Q): EQUIP a Sonic Sensor. FIRE to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sounds. If footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected, it concusses that area.

EQUIP a Sonic Sensor. FIRE to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sounds. If footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected, it concusses that area. Barrier Mesh (E): EQUIP a Barrier Mesh disc. FIRE to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement.

EQUIP a Barrier Mesh disc. FIRE to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement. Annihilation (X): EQUIP a Nanowire Accelerator. FIRE unleashes a pulse of nanowires that captures the first enemy contacted. The cocooned enemy is pulled along a nanowire path and will die if they reach the end unless freed. The nanowire cocoon is destructible.

Since the Sentinel meta was quite stale, Deadlock has garnered much attention from the community. Her abilities are unique and set to shake up the Sentinel role in Valorant in the coming days.

