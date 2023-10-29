When does Valorant's new Agent ISO release for Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant's brand-new Agent, ISO, was finally unveiled on October 19, 2023. With his release, the game will see the addition of their 24th new Agent, filling up the role of a Duelist. Marking him the seventh addition to the class, Valorant will see a swift shift in the game's meta across the competitive and professional esports scene upon his release with Episode 7 Act 3.

ISO's design is intriguing to the community. Featuring a hint of the Controller class and the perks of a Duelist, with the Season's release, we should see a surge of new content showcasing different gameplay styles and mechanics associated with him.

This article provides a detailed brief on ISO and his release in-game.

When will Valorant's new Agent ISO go live in the Mumbai (India) server?

As mentioned, ISO will debut in Valorant upon the release of Episode 7 Act 3 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. However, depending on one's time zone, it could be Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Agent will be released in India's Mumbai server on November 1, 2023.

After the maintenance period, the game's servers will go online again with Episode 7 Act 3 Patch live, along with all the content showcased for the upcoming update. This will include a new Battle Pass, new cosmetics, and the new Agent ISO.

What are ISO's abilities in Valorant?

ISO's Double Tap Ability (Image via Riot Games)

ISO's abilities seem intriguing to play with. The Agent has a very calculated playstyle, and his kit is designed around careful coordination with regard to aggression in the game. Above all, his ultimate is a game-changer. Below is a list of his abilities:

Consistency (C) : Assemble a series of prismatic energy. Firing upon it will push an indestructible wall of energy that can block incoming bullets.

: Assemble a series of prismatic energy. Firing upon it will push an indestructible wall of energy that can block incoming bullets. Undercut (Q) : Equip a molecular bolt that can be thrown forward. Any player impaled with the bolt will have a status effect of Vulnerability.

: Equip a molecular bolt that can be thrown forward. Any player impaled with the bolt will have a status effect of Vulnerability. Double Tap (E): ISO will start a focus timer, upon the completion of which, the Agent will enter into a flow state during which damaging or killing enemies will generate energy orbs. Shooting this orb will grant players a layer of shield that can absorb one instance of damage from any incoming source.

ISO will start a focus timer, upon the completion of which, the Agent will enter into a flow state during which damaging or killing enemies will generate energy orbs. Shooting this orb will grant players a layer of shield that can absorb one instance of damage from any incoming source. Kill Contract (X): ISO can host an interdimensional arena amidst the battlefield. Firing with the ultimate will release a pulse of energy, and the first enemy to hit will be part of this 1v1 arena. Both persons must duel to death. The last man standing survives.

Since Neon's release, the game did not see the addition of a new Duelist for a while. With ISO's arrival, the community is now excited to see his viability in-game. For more Valorant news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.