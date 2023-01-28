When is Valorant's next Night Market? (Episode 6 Act 1)

One of the standout features of Valorant is its Store, which features visually stunning weapon skins throughout the year. In addition to daily offers and premium weapon bundles, the Store also hosts a Night Market, a rotating shop extension that offers substantial discounts on gun and melee skins.

The Night Market is added to the Valorant Store before the end of an Act, and it concludes when a new Act begins. As per the trend, the Night Market for Episode 6 Act 1 will be available for the last few weeks of the Act.

The current competitive Act for the tactical shooter game only began recently and is set to end in March. Therefore, there are still a few weeks left before the next Night Market becomes available in the game. However, let's look at the expected release date and weapon skins for the upcoming Night Market.

The influential Episode 6 Act 1 kick-started on January 10, after Episode 5 Act 3’s two-month run. The in-game timer indicates that the ongoing Act will end in 38 days, which translates to March 7, 2023, on the calendar. Since the Night Market usually appears exactly two weeks before an Act ends, fans can expect the rotating store to drop on February 22, 2023.

All weapon collections that players can expect in Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market

Valorant deviated from its standard pattern by hosting a month-long Night Market in Episode 5 Act 3 to commemorate the end of 2022 and the beginning of the new year. However, the upcoming Night Market in Episode 6 Act 1 will follow the usual mid-year trend and remain in the game for two weeks.

Here are the weapon collections that are eligible for Valorant's Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market:

Select Edition

Convex Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

Deluxe Edition

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Kohaku & Matsuba Collection (New in Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market)

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Sarmad Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Premium Edition

Celestial Collection

Crimsonbeast Collection (New in Episode 6 Act 1 Night Market)

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion (EP 1 only) Collection

Magepunk Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime//2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection (Karambit not included)

Recon Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Co

For those unaware, Valorant's Night Market offers six cards that players can interact with to reveal unique discounts on random gun and melee skins. Once they flip the cards, their personalized offers will remain in the store for two weeks.

Only weapon collections that were released two Acts prior to the Night Market are eligible for the pool of offers. Players also do not have the option to select the weapon skins they want since the items that appear in the Night Market are picked at random.

