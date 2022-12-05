Valorant Night Market: 7 rarest weapon skins players can expect in Episode 5 Act 3

Valorant has established itself as one of the top first-person shooter games (FPS) to have come out in the past few years. It succeeds as this tactical shooter, but another area where it has almost constantly found acclaim is the in-game skins.

Valorant provides its players with a plethora of cosmetics, ranging from themes of sci-fi to magic to even the medieval era. When it comes to skins, there is nothing that players like to hear than the Night Market.

The Night Market is when skins in Valorant are sold at a discounted price. Each gamer gets six random offerings, including either two Premium variants or one Premium with a Melee skin. The Melee cosmetic can be either from the Select or the Deluxe category.

The Night Market is set to make a return and will last from December 7 to January 4, 2023. Listed below are the seven rarest weapon skins that players can expect to make an appearance in the Night Market in Episode 5 Act 3.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Rarest skins that may be present in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market: Reaver Karambit, Forsaken Operator, and more

7) Reaver Karambit

The Reaver 2.0 collection was released with patch 5.03 in August 2022. It had skins for Phantom, Spectre, Ghost, and Melee. Being one of the most popular skin collections in Valorant, the Reaver 2.0 had big shoes to fill, and that it did.

The Karambit from the collection costs 4,350 VP (Valorant Points) without a discount. It came in four variants, including red, black, white, and the base purple. The Reaver Karambit has some of the coolest sound and visual effects amongst all the melee skins in-game, making it a top priority for a lot of players in the Night Market.

6) Ion Sheriff

The Ion collection was released with patch 1.12 in November 2020. It had skins for Phantom, Sheriff, Operator, Bucky, and Melee.

The Sheriff costs 1775 VP without a discount. The Ion collection is very minimal in aesthetic and was only available in its base white, hence no variants. The Sheriff there looks very clean, has some amazing sound effects, and feels quite satisfying to hit headshots with. It is easily one of the best skins for the weapon in the game.

5) Celestial Fan

The Celestial collection came out with patch 2.03 in February 2021, and had skins for Frenzy, Judge, Phantom, Ares, and Melee.

The Fan in this collection costs 3550 VP without a discount. While the bundle didn't have any variants, finishers, or even effects, it was very beautiful to look at.

Since the Fan had some of the most unique and smoothest animations, it was easily the best part of this collection. Players can also use it on their own character model by initiating the inspect animation.

4) Prime Classic

The Prime collection was released with patch 1.0 and is considered to be one of the best in Valorant. It had skins for Classic, Spectre, Vandal, Guardian, and Melee.

The Classic in this collection costs 1775 VP without a discount. The bundle comes with four variants, including orange, blue, yellow, and the base gold/white.

The Prime collection is one of the oldest in the game and is the perfect example of having a balance between great sound effects and a clean aesthetic amongst the various skins in Valorant. A lot of players still think of Prime as their favorite offering.

3) Sovereign Marshal

The Sovereign Collection was released during patch 1.01 in June 2020. It had skins for Ghost, Stinger, Guardian, Marshal, and Melee. The bundle's Marshal costs 1775 VP without a discount, and comes with variants like the base gold/white, gold/green, purple, and silver.

The Sovereign had a "medieval but magical" feel to it. It has one of the best sound effects and also comes with a very cool finisher wherein a giant sword pierces the last enemy's body and vanishes into golden dust. The Marshal in this collection is definitely one of the best skins in Valorant.

2) Forsaken Operator

The Forsaken Bundle released in patch 2.08 in April, 2021, and offered skins for Classic, Spectre, Vandal, Operator, and Melee.

The Operator from the bundle costs 1775 VP without a discount. However, the skinline comes with only two variants, the base green and gold. The latter basically inherited the looks and effects from the Sovereign collection, including its finisher.

The Forsaken gives off a rather sinister but powerful vibe. The Operator here feels deadly, making it very satisfying to frag with it. The finisher is also very cool to look at as the enemy's character model just completely disintegrates as crows fly past it.

1) Infantry Guardian

The Infantry collection was released in patch 2.05 and was one of the cheapest offerings in the game. It had skins for Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, Operator, and Ares.

The Guardian in this collection costs 875 VP without a discount. The skinline came with no variants or effects and was going for the World War II aesthetic. However, it is the most unique one in the entire game.

After shooting all the bullets in its magazine, it will make a sound that is reminiscent of the actual weapons used during the World War. It also has a very clean ADS (aim down sight) display.

Poll : 0 votes