5 most expensive Vandal skins in Valorant, ranked

Valorant players have shown an inclination towards the assault rifle, Vandal, as its ability of a one-shot kill to the head makes it vastly superior to some of the other weapons in the game. With that being said, the Phantom has also proven to be an exceptional pick when players are looking for some run & gun action.

Riot Games have provided a wide range of options when it comes to decorating this suppressed rifle with multiple skin lines. Some of the bundles for the Phantom remain exclusive and are much more expensive compared to other skin sets available for the weapon.

Players can choose to grab these weapon skins for the rifle but must know that some of them are no longer available in the store as they are time limited. This article lists the five most expensive Phantom skins in Valorant as of Episode 5.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Five most expensive Phantom skins that players can acquire, ranked in Valorant

5) RGX 11z Pro Phantom (2175 VP)

The RGX 11z Pro Phantom comes in four variants for players to choose from. The RGX theme is inspired by the PC gaming culture as the weapons are filled with hardware-looking machines with a slick design. Firing the Phantom also feels close to computer machinery due to flickers and sound effects.

Players also get a kill counter on the hammer area of the rifle. The RGX 11z Pro Phantom is one of the best looking skins for its price and is also one of the top tier ones considering the amount of Valorant Points (VP) it costs.

4) Ruination Phantom (2175 VP)

The Ruination Phantom was released with a crossover League of Legends event. The Ruination bundle also features other weapons and a melee. The Broken Blade of the Ruined King still stands out as one of the best melees in the game. The Ruination Phantom, however, is somewhat expensive as an Exclusive tier skin.

It features gorgeous animation with a fascinating finisher and a melodious sound design that easily justify its price. Players can also choose from the four variants upon purchasing the Phantom.

3) Protocol 781-A Phantom (2475 VP)

Protocol 781-A Phantom is the only Ultra edition phantom skin present in Valorant as of now. This skinline features a futuristic, sci-fi themed weapon design inspired by robot soldiers. The skin comes with exceptionally decent animations and visual designs that stand out in comparison to other Phantoms in the game.

The Protocol also comes with a sound effect for a viser and a vocalizer that calls out upon inspecting the weaponry. It is easily one of the best Phantoms in the game given its price tag. Players can choose from the four variants available for the rifle.

2) Spectrum Phantom (2675 VP)

The Spectrum collection is probably one of the most special collaborations in Valorant yet. It was released as a collaboration project between popular music artist Zedd and Riot Games. The Phantom from the bundle features tons of beautiful animations and visual designs that also come with finely tuned sound effects.

Players can choose from four different variants after purchasing the Phantom and can also upgrade it for better effects. The effects include a breathing effect of multiple lights on the variants, making the skin set special.

1) Valorant Champions 2022 Phantom (2675 VP)

The Valorant Champions 2022 collection is a one-time event-exclusive set that players, however, can no longer acquire from the store. Riot Games will probably look forward to creating an exclusive skinline for future VCTs, but it can be confirmed for the time being that the Champions set available between 2021 and 2022 will not return to the store.

The Champions 2022 Phantom is the most expensive Phantom in the game with a price tag of 2675 VP on the weapon. What makes the skin really special is the golden aura around it that only appears upon top-fragging on the entire server. These visual effects and VFX designs really make the skin special. However, there are no variants available for the skin.

There are other Exclusive tier Phantom skins available in the game that are not mentioned on the list, and cost the same as Ruination and RGX but were not picked due to their lack of popularity.

Players can look for more expensive skins that are regularly made available in the store. These skins will not be featured in the Night Market due to their high prices, crossing 1,775 VP.

