When will the Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act 1 end?

Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act 1 is set to arrive on 11 January 2022. With the upcoming patch 4.0, developers are ready to kickstart another chapter in the game.

Since its release in June 2020, Valorant's saga has been divided into three Episodes. All these Episodes lasted for six months and parted into three different Acts. With the upcoming update, players will be able to enjoy the first Act of Episode 4 Disruption.

With every new Act, Valorant comes up with new Battle Pass missions, rewards, gifts, and weapon skins. Players will get the chance to grind the Battle Pass over the next two months until Act 1 ends.

Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act 1 will last for eight weeks

Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act 1 is set to commence on 11 January 2022 with the arrival of the new patch 4.0. This Act will last for the next two months before ending around 8 March 2022. Players will get approximately eight weeks to grind the Battle Pass as well as climb up to the higher ranks.

Valorant has gained immense popularity over time and become one of the most popular FPS titles around the globe. The game's unique concept of Agent ability along with gunplay has attracted a lot of new players into the game.

To make the game more attractive and interesting to the players, Riot has introduced Battle Pass missions filled with exciting gifts, buddies and weapon skin bundles.

Players are already excited for the Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act 1 as they will get another new agent in the game. The Filipino agent Neon will join the Duelist roster alongside Raze, Reyna, Jett, Phoenix and Yoru.

Riot has already revealed the details of the upcoming patch along with its rewards and weapon skin bundles. Players cannot wait to get their hands on to the new update.

