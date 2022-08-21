When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Competitive Queue end on Mumbai (India) server?

The ongoing Act in Valorant's Episode 5: Dimension will soon come to an end after a two-month run. With its conclusion, the Competitive Queue for this Act will also halt. Based on the timer displayed in-game, players only have a couple of days to reach their goal on the ranked ladder in Episode 5 Act 1.

Valorant hosts three Acts in each Episode and is in its fifth Episode's first Act at the moment. Named "Shattered," it brought a plethora of new elements to the game. The next Act is also expected to be similarly significant, as far as the leaks are concerned.

Each Act in the popular tactical shooter runs for around two months, and the ongoing Episode 5 Act 1 will also follow the same trend. However, it is unknown when the next Act will begin.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Competitive Queue set to end soon

As players know, the end of an Act also marks the end of the Competitive Queue. Once it ends, all players' ranks will be reset. According to Riot Games, the Act will end on August 22.

Although the exact time is unknown, the ongoing queue will end one day later, on August 23, for the Mumbai server.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. https://t.co/XlTFFTLpPN

When the next Act begins, players will have to play five competitive matches for the in-game ranking system to determine their average MMR, and assign them a rank based on the new as well as the previous data.

Act 1 and the changes it brought to the game

Act 1 in Valorant's Episode 5 was quite significant as it added a new map - Pearl, a new rank on the competitive ladder - Ascendant, and much more. The initial update was followed by two patches, including massive changes.

One of the patches included the much-demanded buff for Phoenix, making him more competent than before. That said, one of the most popular Agents, Chamber, received a huge nerf in this Act, making this the second time he has endured changes against his kit.

A third patch is on the way, with its viability being tested in Valorant's public beta environment at the moment. It is expected to appear in the global version after August 22, possibly alongside the upcoming Champions 2022 weapon bundle.

Valorant is one of the most successful first-person shooter games, owing to Riot Games' never-ending hustle to make the game better. Being a free-to-play tactical shooter has its limits as players tend to wear themselves out after a while.

That said, Riot has managed to conquer the challenge by introducing new content every other month, adding well-designed cosmetics, and tweaking the base mechanics as and when required. It's safe to say that Valorant is one of the most well-managed video games on the market.

Apart from kickstarting a new competitive queue, the upcoming Act 2 is expected to introduce a new Agent, Battlepass, in-game mode, and many more exciting changes. Moreover, players will be able to start a fresh grind on the competitive ladder and reach a new target.

That said, the date of Episode 5 Act 2's commencement is unknown as Riot Games is yet to give a heads up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan