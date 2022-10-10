When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 end on Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 is nearing its end in the next few days for players in the Mumbai server. The Act brought many different changes to the game and tweaked several Agents to fit the shooter's ongoing meta. Riot Games will soon be ready to introduce the third Act for the current Episode, Dimensions, into the game with a potential new Agent, whose leaks have been around social media for quite a while now.

Players on the Mumbai (India) server will have to complete the current Battlepass in the next few days before the Act's completion. Gamers who are unable to unlock all the tiers in the current pass by the end of the Act will no longer be able to collect the rewards once the new Act begins.

Mumbai players may be curious to know when Episode 5 Act 2 leaves the server along with the Battlepass, as the new Act is on its way with many promising changes.

When does the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 end on Mumbai (India) servers?

According to official information, Episode 5 Act 2 will be ending in the next eight days for the Mumbai (India) server. Players can also view the information in-game in the Battlepass section, where it shows the timer of the days remaining in the season. The current Act will end on October 18, 2022, with the servers going into downtime for about four hours on the same day.

Mumbai (India) players should try to finish and unlock all the tiers of the Battlepass before that date, if possible. Once the Act is over, the pending bundles from the store will also be removed. Along with the Battlepass, the Competitive queue will be halted a few hours before this downtime.

Mumbai (India) players can expect the servers to go into downtime at around 2:30 am IST. The new Act will begin after the downtime period and players will have to prepare to install the game's latest update.

What can players expect after the completion of Act 2 in Episode 3 in Valorant?

With the completion of Act 2, it is speculated that Valorant will be introducing the long-awaited Agent from India. So far, Varun Batra's teasers have the Indian community extremely hyped up as players cannot wait to see what the new character holds for the future of the shooter.

With that being said, players can also expect rank resets, where they will only have to play another match in the new Act to unlock their ranks.

With each new Act, Riot Games introduces a new Battlepass for Valorant that costs 1000 VP (800 INR). Mumbai (India) is quite an active server in the region, with many players excited to see the aforementioned changes after the beginning of the new Act.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The Ranked Act is coming to a close, but there’s still some time to climb. Tag your duo and get in the queue before it gets reset. The Ranked Act is coming to a close, but there’s still some time to climb. Tag your duo and get in the queue before it gets reset. https://t.co/EC81FPpCY4

Riot Games have been dropping plenty of hints regarding the newest Agent's release lately. Mumbai (India) players, along with the rest of the community, are eagerly waiting to see what the new Act brings to their favorite shooter.

Poll : 0 votes