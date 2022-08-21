Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: All expected updates, release date, and more

Valorant's ongoing Act will end soon, paving the way for the next set of intriguing changes to enter the game. Each Act includes the usual Battle Pass, UI changes, and exciting new in-game content evolving the core meta. The ever-changing mechanics keep the game's look and feel fresh for players.

Like Act 1, the upcoming Act 2 in Valorant's Episode 5 is expected to include new features. It will be the 14th Act in the game, with each of the previous Episodes holding three Acts.

While Riot Games remains tight-lipped about Episode 5 Act 2, eagle-eyed informants have done a great job of revealing a multitude of speculations. As of now, however, none of the leaks stand confirmed by the officials.

Everything you need to know about Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2

Last week, Riot Games confirmed the end date for Episode 5 Act 1 to be August 22 for the US region. The Act will end on August 23 for the Mumbai server, as the time conversion rules suggest.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. https://t.co/XlTFFTLpPN

The end of an Act is followed by the beginning of another, usually timed immediately after. That said, Riot Games hasn't announced anything about the upcoming Act yet. Keeping this in mind, Riot may delay the Act, or speculations related to it may be added to the game later.

Release date for Episode 5 Act 2

The upcoming Act is expected to be released a day after the current competitive queue ends, which appears to be August 23 for the US region. Riot Games could delay the release of Act 2 beyond August 23, if the speculations are accurate and the company plans to accommodate all of them in the next Act.

New Agent in Episode 5 Act 2

The upcoming Act is expected to host a new Agent of Indian origin, who is presently being teased through leaks and subtle Easter eggs in-game. Riot Games hasn't confirmed Varun Batra's entry into Valorant via Act 2. His appearance may be slated for a subsequent Act.

While fans are extremely hyped to welcome the new Agent, they still await an official artwork from Riot for further confirmation.

There's still enough time for the company to announce Batra's introduction to Valorant Protocol in Act 2. Furthermore, there's always a chance of a delay in the Act's release, giving the developers more time.

New weapon bundle: Champions 2022

floxay @floxayyy Free Champions Event Pass

(Aug 23 - Sept 21, 11 PM CEST)



Level 1 - "Jett Diff" Spray

Level 2 - "Gamer" Title

Level 3 - 10 Radianite Points

Level 4 - "NICE!" Player Card

Level 5 - "Potato" Title

Level 6 - 10 Radianite Points

Level 7 - "Champions 2022 Dad Hat" Buddy Free Champions Event Pass(Aug 23 - Sept 21, 11 PM CEST)Level 1 - "Jett Diff" SprayLevel 2 - "Gamer" TitleLevel 3 - 10 Radianite PointsLevel 4 - "NICE!" Player CardLevel 5 - "Potato" TitleLevel 6 - 10 Radianite PointsLevel 7 - "Champions 2022 Dad Hat" Buddy https://t.co/1paTILVd6k

As announced earlier, the Champions 2022 bundle is slated to be released on August 24 as a timed exclusive. The bundle represents the Valorant Champions 2022, scheduled to start on August 31. The bundle will also include a free Champions 2022 Event Pass, including exciting rewards.

The bundle includes a ravishing Phantom skin and a Butterfly Knife, alongside a Spray, Buddy, and Player Card. If the new Act releases on August 24, the Champions 2022 bundle will accompany it as a premium weapon collection. Else, the bundle will be released as a standalone collection, following the Reaver 2.0.

New game mode

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



> Ability-enabled team deathmatch game mode. Which players will race to be the first team to 100 kills. NEW GAMEMODE: HURM | #VALORANT > Ability-enabled team deathmatch game mode. Which players will race to be the first team to 100 kills. NEW GAMEMODE: HURM | #VALORANT > Ability-enabled team deathmatch game mode. Which players will race to be the first team to 100 kills.

According to a leak, a new game mode is soon entering Valorant and is expected to be a better form of the already available Deathmatch mode. The new mode, reportedly called Hurm, will represent an iconic Team Deathmatch format but with Agent abilities. Hurm is expected to drop with Episode 5 Act 2 in the game.

Patch 5.04

The new patch 5.04 is currently under beta testing and will soon appear in Valorant's global version. The global release will happen after the beta testing ends on August 22. It's unknown whether this patch will mark the beginning of Act 2, but it will most certainly bring some significant changes to the crosshair system.

New Battle Pass and competitive queue

Like every Act, the upcoming one will also include a new Battle Pass, bringing many rewards and Radianite points. A Battle Pass costs 1000 VP and comes with 50 tiers (and an Epilogue) of exciting weapon skins, sprays, player cards, and much more.

Riot Games hasn't revealed the theme of the upcoming Battle Pass. It could revolve around the Daedalus collection that Riot accidentally leaked earlier.

Alongside the Battle Pass, a new competitive queue will begin, giving players a two-month window to grind their way up the ranked ladder in Valorant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi