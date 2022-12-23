When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 end on Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 was released with patch 5.08 on October 18 and brought a lot of changes to the game. The new Agent, Harbor, was released, who hailed from India and fulfilled the role of a Controller in the game. Indian players were ecstatic to see themselves represented in the global phenomenon of a game.

The next biggest changes were brought in during patch 5.12 on December 6, 2022. It mainly focused on balancing the Agents in order to shake the meta.

The most notable changes were done to the Sentinel Chamber, which was considered to be an overpowered Agent by both the community and the pro players. After listening to a lot of complaints, the developers finally decided to nerf his abilities to the ground, making him feel a lot more balanced.

The other Agents that got a couple of changes were Breach, Cypher, Fade, Harbor, KAY/O, Killjoy, Omen, Phoenix, Raze, Sage, Sova, Skye, Viper, and lastly Yoru.

Apart from the Agents, the weapon Spectre also received a few changes. Valorant Episode 5 Act Act 3 is nearing its end with only a few weeks left. The news surrounding Episode 6 does sound exciting for players to hop back into the game after its release.

When does the Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 end on Mumbai (India) servers?

As per official sources, Episode 5 Act 3 will be ending in the next eighteen days, which is also visible in the Battlepass section of the game. The current Act will end on January 11, 2023, at 2:30 AM IST for Mumbai players. At this time, server maintenance will take place for a few hours, after which the latest patch with Episode 6 will be deployed.

Till the due date arrives, players can grind out and finish the Battlepass as it offers Radianite, cute Sprays, Gun Buddies, and Titles along with three very neat skin lines and some amazing player cards. The Battlepass costs 1000 VP (Valorant Points). Players who don't wish to spend money on it also leave with some free cosmetics.

What can players expect in Valorant Episode 6?

Episode 6 Act 1 is said to be bringing some exciting things to the game. One of them is the return of the old map, Split. It was removed back on June 22, in patch 5.0.

The map was heavily defender sided and hence saw a lot of changes in order to balance it. Now, it's seemingly set to make a return in Episode 6 with a lot of newer changes.

The Act will also see the departure of two maps, Bind and Breeze, alongside the release of a new one, which is rumored to introduce a completely new mechanic to the game.

The mechanics in the map are known to be its unique features like the doors on Ascent, the teleporter on Bind, or the long zipline in Attacker's spawn on Fracture. Lastly, a new Battlepass will be released alongside a new Agent.

