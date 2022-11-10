5 best Valorant pros who played Raze in VCT 2022

Raze has been in Valorant ever since the game's debut. Her abilities make her one of the more difficult Agents to play against. Blast Packs allows Raze to remain airborne and even traverse across the map if used skillfully. It ends up being extremely useful, since it allows players to create space instantly.

Raze’s signature ability Paint Shells is essentially a grenade that can be used to clear out areas of the map or prevent enemies from pushing. The Boom Bot can detect and explode at enemies if they're in the range of its vision. Raze's ultimate ability Showstopper is a missile that can result in an instant kill if it connects.

All these abilities make Raze a great combination of a Duelist and a Sentinel. A lot of pros have made amazing plays with Raze before, and VCT 2022 had its fair share of these moments. Here are five Valorant pros who played Raze in VCT 2022

Jinggg, ScreaM, and more Raze players who made fans go wild during Valorant Champions Tour 2022

1) Jinggg

Jing 'Jinggg' is a Singaporean esports player who currently plays for Paper Rex. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist for his team but has also played as Sentinel Sage when the team required it.

Jinggg was already at the top of Valorant's APAC leaderboards, but he truly rose to stardom during VCT Champions Tour Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik in 2022. He was fearless, aggressive, and would end up winning almost every duel he took.

Jinggg and his teammate fOrsakeN would often dominate the enemy team. This deadly Valorant duo was one of the crucial reasons for Paper Rex's rise in VCT 2022.

2) ScreaM

Adil 'ScreaM' is an esports player from Belgium who plays for Team Liquid. He has mostly fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist for his team.

ScreaM is considered to be one of the best esports players in the FPS scene. He was famously known as the "headshot machine" back when he played CS:GO and was able to hold on to the title even after making the switch to Valorant.

Scream would win all his duels and make it look effortless. It may have been a little odd to see ScreaM as Raze, but he definitely proved that he could master any agent in Valorant if he put his mind to it. Scream and his team have made it to several international VCT LANs and have proven themselves to be one of the top Valorant teams in the world.

3) Zyppan

Pontus 'Zyppan' is a Swedish esports player who currently plays for Natus Vincere (NAVI). He plays as the Duelist Raze for his team but has also played Initiators like Skye and KAY/O.

His former team FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) was one of the top teams in EMEA in VCT 2022. Unfortunately, FPX missed out on their international debut in VCT 2022 Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik due to visa issues. It wasn't until the Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen that they got a chance to show the world what they were made of.

Zyppan had some amazing plays during the event. He would win duels with Raze and clutch rounds when required. FPX made a name for themselves by winning the entire event with only two losses.

4) kiNgg

Francisco 'kiNgg' is an esports player from Chile who plays for Leviatan. He plays as the Duelist Raze but has also played the Initiator KAY/O and the Controller Viper for his team when needed.

Leviatan made their first international debut in VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen by defeating KRU Esports. Under the leadership of their passionate coach, Onur, Leviatan surprised the entire world. They were able to defeat fan favorite Paper Rex with a clean slate of 2-0. kiNgg's Raze plays during the series were a sight to behold. He went toe-to-toe against Jinggg and executed some insane plays to help the team win.

5) aspas

Erick 'aspas' is a Brazilian esports player who currently plays for LOUD. He has mostly fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist for the team.

LOUD is considered to be a super team from Brazil, and they have qualified for multiple international VCT events. However, they are usually bested by their rivals OpTic Gaming. The biggest defeat they faced was during the Grand Finals of VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik 2022 when they lost 3-0 to OpTic.

However, VCT Champions 2022 was different. LOUD was a lot more structured and well-coordinated. aspas would create space for the team, get the first blood, and then follow through with some insane plays when necessary. LOUD finally got their revenge in the Grand Finals of the tournament when they beat OptiC 3-1 to become World Champions at VCT Masters: Istanbul.

Despite some slight nerfs, Raze continues to be a menace in Valorant. Double satchel montage plays with her have embarrassed a lot of opponents. Raze continues to be a force to be reckoned with, leading to some really fun moments in the game.

Poll : 0 votes