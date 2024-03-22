Clove will be joining Valorant's agent roster in the upcoming weeks. Hailing from Scotland, the Valorant Agent 25 is expected to be revealed during the VCT Masters Madrid Grand Finals show match. Riot Games teased the brand-new Agent to the players through several items, including a Player Card. However, ahead of their release, Clove’s abilities were leaked by several X sources.

After watching how their abilities work, players are excited for their release in this FPS free-to-play tactical shooter. For those curious, this article discusses when Clove will be officially revealed to the players.

NOTE: Information in this article are based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

When will Valorant's new Agent Clove be revealed for all regions?

According to the official Valorant announcement on X, the brand-new Controller Agent will be revealed during the show match of the VCT Masters Madrid Grand Finals. The show match will take place on March 24, 2024, during which players will be able to witness Clove’s abilities for the first time in this free-to-play tactical shooter in action. The following is a list of times when the VCT Masters Madrid Grand Finals show match will take place:

North America: March 24, 8 AM PST

Europe: March 24, 4 PM CET

Brazil: March 24, 12 PM BRT

India: March 24, 8:30 PM IST

Korea: March 25, 12 AM KST

Japan: March 25, 12 AM JST

What are Clove’s abilities in Valorant?

Clove’s abilities in Valorant are detailed in the following section:

Meddle (Q): Envelopes Clove with a glow and disrupts nearby abilities that are deployed by the adversaries. However, not all details about this ability have been fully disclosed yet.

Envelopes Clove with a glow and disrupts nearby abilities that are deployed by the adversaries. However, not all details about this ability have been fully disclosed yet. Ruse (E): Allows Clove to throw a smoke orb, which will suppress audio or generate fake gunshots when an opponent steps into it.

Allows Clove to throw a smoke orb, which will suppress audio or generate fake gunshots when an opponent steps into it. Pick Me Up (C): After activating this ability, Clove will leave behind a device identical to a backpack. If Clove takes any damage and dies while the backpack is active, their teammates can bring them back/revive them.

After activating this ability, Clove will leave behind a device identical to a backpack. If Clove takes any damage and dies while the backpack is active, their teammates can bring them back/revive them. Flight Path (X)/Ultimate: Clove launches herself into the air along with numerous butterflies. Apart from this, no information is available regarding Clove’s Ultimate Flight Path.

While there is not much information regarding Clove’s abilities, players can expect the latter’s reveal during the Masters Madrid show match. Players should also keep in mind that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks and is subject to change in the future. Therefore, readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.