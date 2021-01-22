Which controller agent in Valorant to use after patch 2.0?

As Valorant kicked off Episode 2, the controller agent Brimstone saw substantial changes.

Before these recent Brimstone buffs, Omen was getting the most spotlight in terms of controller agents. However, each of Brimstone’s abilities have received tweaks to make him a much more viable agent. On the other hand, Omen received a few nerfs to his kit.

So who is now the premier controller agent in Valorant?

Brimstone received quite a few buffs (Image via Riot Games)

Until Viper is modified significantly, it’s safe to say the title of best controller agent in Valorant is between Brimstone and Omen.

As of patch 2.0, the devs updated each of Brimstone’s abilities. His signature ability, Sky Smokes, now last 19.25 seconds, compared to the previous time of 14.25 seconds. His Sky Smokes can now be placed from further away than he could place them before. Smoking the sightlines for the team just became a whole lot easier for Brimstone mains.

It’s also worth noting that previously, enemies could hear the sound cue of Brimstone’s smokes, which could reveal his location. Patch 2.0 has made Brimstone’s audio cue for Sky Smokes undetectable.

Liking the changes to Brimstone. I understand the nerf to Paranoia for Omen but I wish the smoke nerf wasn't as harsh.



Also excited to see how Yoru plays out! https://t.co/P6irNHr7kp — dusT (@followdusT) January 12, 2021

Brimstone’s Molotov now costs 200 credits, instead of 300. Although a 100 credit difference may seem negligible, it can make all the difference, especially in economy and pistol rounds.

Lastly, his Stim Beacon now has no equip-time. It will instantly activate once Brimstone places it from this point on.

Omen was considered the best controller agent till patch 2.0 (Image via Riot Games)

On the other hand, Omen saw a few nerfs to balance the controller agent pool in Valorant.

His flash ability, Paranoia, now costs 400 credits, compared to the original price of 200. This skill, before this patch, was a must-have every round. However, the price increase may deter players from buying it every round, as it’s much more of an investment. He is still the only controller agent in Valorant with a flash ability.

Also, Omen’s signature ability, Dark Cover, which allows him to smoke off sightlines precisely, now travels almost half as quickly as it did before.

With these changes, these agents are now in a much more balanced pool. Omen’s abilities didn’t necessarily become weaker, but he was tweaked so that he wouldn’t have a significant advantage over Brimstone.

Riot Games said:

“Omen’s role as a Controller is to bring consistent pressure. We needed to introduce some tradeoffs in exchange for the consistent pressure his recharging smokes provide. The projectile speed decrease here is meant to give Omen more pressure and responsiveness when smoking nearby targets, while taking a bit longer to get smokes to faraway parts of the map that he isn’t actively covering.”

In terms of quickly executing a site, it seems that Brimstone has the advantage over Omen. The former’s Sky Smokes last almost 20 seconds, and he can place all three of them simultaneously. Omen’s smokes have to travel, and he can only place two at a time.

Omen’s smokes do replenish throughout the round, though, making him the superior agent in slower pushes. Not to mention, he can still lurk across the map while assisting his team with smokes.

When it comes to stalling power, though, Brimstone is significantly better. His Molotov can effectively prevent site pushes and bomb-defuses. If Brimstone’s ultimate, Orbital Strike, is available, his stalling power is even more potent. He can clutch out rounds with his abilities in a way that Omen cannot.

This is why I play Brimstone, I play for the post plant molly and ultimate stall :) And no, I don't feel dirty doing it pic.twitter.com/l6qgMwuKHg — Ryan (@PvmCeltic) January 15, 2021

However, Omen’s ability to flash and teleport allows him to be better than Brimstone in a 1v1 gunfight situation in Valorant.

The choice between Brimstone and Omen mostly comes down to each individual’s playstyle. Many players have already expressed their feelings about the changes. Other factors like map and agent compatibility may even come into effect.

Most importantly, this patch has allowed Brimstone to cater to more players instead of making them feel that they have to play Omen. Riot intended to make each Valorant agent thrive in different ways, and this patch has brought them closer to that goal.

