wippie Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Maxim "wippie" Shepelev is a Russian Valorant professional player who currently plays for team Cloud9. He has mainly fulfilled the role of the Controller Agents in the past but has now switched to Sentinel Agents like Cypher and Killjoy for the team. wippie first started out as a full-time player for Version1, a team that qualified for the first international Valorant LAN event. Unfortunately, due to VISA issues, wippie wasn't able to play with his teammates in Masters Reykjavik.

Later, in December 2022, wippie went to G2 Esports to compete in Ascension and was among the most consistent players in the squad, getting himself an ACS (Average combat score) of 189.1 in Challengers League: NA.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Everything fans need to know about wippie's Valorant settings in 2023

For VCT 2024, wippie has joined the newly revamped roster of Cloud9 alongside his former teammate, OXY. After missing out yet again on an international event, wippie finally got a chance to play on stage in an off-season event, Superdome 2023: Columbia. Here, he had a decent performance and earned an ACS of 185.6.

Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2023.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.572

eDPI: 1257.6

ADS Sensitivity: 1.0

Scope Sensitivity: 0.948

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary:

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 4

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Up

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General:

Resolution: 1024x768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: On

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC1-CW

Mousepad: Logitech G640 NAVI

Keyboard: Logitech G915

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Monitor Settings

Game Settings:

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 8

Color Vibrance: 10

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture:

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 72

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: High

Acquiring the above settings can prove useful for players who might be new to Valorant. However, to be consistent in the game, they will need to have a dedicated aim routine.

wippie and Cloud9 have been looking really good in the off-season VCT event. This new team has certainly exceeded everyone’s expectations and has a good chance to become one of the best teams in Valorant’s 2024 season.