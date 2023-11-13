wippie Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Maxim "wippie" Shepelev is a Russian Valorant professional player who currently plays for team Cloud9. He has mainly fulfilled the role of the Controller Agents in the past but has now switched to Sentinel Agents like Cypher and Killjoy for the team. wippie first started out as a full-time player for Version1, a team that qualified for the first international Valorant LAN event. Unfortunately, due to VISA issues, wippie wasn't able to play with his teammates in Masters Reykjavik.
Later, in December 2022, wippie went to G2 Esports to compete in Ascension and was among the most consistent players in the squad, getting himself an ACS (Average combat score) of 189.1 in Challengers League: NA.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Everything fans need to know about wippie's Valorant settings in 2023
For VCT 2024, wippie has joined the newly revamped roster of Cloud9 alongside his former teammate, OXY. After missing out yet again on an international event, wippie finally got a chance to play on stage in an off-season event, Superdome 2023: Columbia. Here, he had a decent performance and earned an ACS of 185.6.
Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2023.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.572
- eDPI: 1257.6
- ADS Sensitivity: 1.0
- Scope Sensitivity: 0.948
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary:
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines:
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 4
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines:
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Up
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General:
- Resolution: 1024x768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality:
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility:
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC1-CW
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 NAVI
- Keyboard: Logitech G915
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
Monitor Settings
Game Settings:
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 8
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture:
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 72
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: High
Acquiring the above settings can prove useful for players who might be new to Valorant. However, to be consistent in the game, they will need to have a dedicated aim routine.
wippie and Cloud9 have been looking really good in the off-season VCT event. This new team has certainly exceeded everyone’s expectations and has a good chance to become one of the best teams in Valorant’s 2024 season.