Xeppaa’s Valorant settings consistently appear in search results for players seeking to improve their aiming skills, especially in Phantom. Erick "Xeppaa" Bach is a professional Esports Valorant player for team Cloud9. Xeppaa was a former CS:GO player and started his Valorant career in 2021. As a Sentinel Agent player, Xeppaa’s contributions to the team have secured numerous victories over top North American teams like Evil Geniuses and Leviatan in VCT Americas Stage 1 2024.

This article lists Xeppaa’s Valorant settings including his crosshair, keybinds, video settings, and more.

Xeppaa with his team Cloud9 has achieved noteworthy achievements in his Valorant career some which include:

Superdome 2023 - Colombia : 3rd

TEN Valorant Global Invitational: 1st

VCT Americas League: 4th

Red Bull Home Ground #3: 2nd

VCT 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers: 3rd

Knights Arena Valorampage: 1st

VCT 2021: North America Last Chance Qualifier: 1st

Here are Xeppaa’s Valorant settings in 2024

Note: Xeppaa’s Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.14

0.14 eDPI: 224

224 Scope Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5

Mouse 5 Use/Equip Ability 3: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): C

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Always the Same Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280*960

1280*960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

ZOWIE EC2-CW Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Gris

ZOWIE G-SR-SE Gris Keyboard: Hyper X Alloy Origins Core

This concludes Xeppaa’s Valorant settings list.

