Xeppaa Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a professional esports title with a burgeoning fanbase. Armed with intricate features and tactics, players must capitalize on every advantage and mechanic to gain the upper hand.
One of the most important facets is the peripherals and in-game configurations. This is the primary reason professional players have certain preferences and different settings to maximize their efficiency.
Erick “Xeppaa” Bach was born on July 19, 2000, and is currently playing for Cloud9. He is primarily known for his superb prowess as the Initiator in his team. Bach has remarkable game nous and can adapt to spontaneous situations.
Xeppaa has been a massive force in the Cloud9 roster and shone brightly with multiple highlight plays. Although the team suffered an unfortunate run during major VCT events, they continue to participate in other Valorant tournaments and secure noteworthy positions.
Everything to know about Xeppaa’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Xeppaa began his journey in the Valorant professional scene in 2021 with Cloud9. His unwavering persistence allowed him to remain on the roster and improve over time.
With Cloud9, Xeppaa has contributed to securing first position in VCT 2021: North America Last Chance Qualifier and top ten rankings in Valorant Champions 2021.
Fans can find his in-game configurations below.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.35
- eDPI: 280
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity:6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: 4
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: C
Map
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-C
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
With relentless practice and understanding of Valorant, players can aspire to replicate the dominance of professional players like Xeppaa.