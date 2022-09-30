Xeppaa Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a professional esports title with a burgeoning fanbase. Armed with intricate features and tactics, players must capitalize on every advantage and mechanic to gain the upper hand.

One of the most important facets is the peripherals and in-game configurations. This is the primary reason professional players have certain preferences and different settings to maximize their efficiency.

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach was born on July 19, 2000, and is currently playing for Cloud9. He is primarily known for his superb prowess as the Initiator in his team. Bach has remarkable game nous and can adapt to spontaneous situations.

Xeppaa has been a massive force in the Cloud9 roster and shone brightly with multiple highlight plays. Although the team suffered an unfortunate run during major VCT events, they continue to participate in other Valorant tournaments and secure noteworthy positions.

Everything to know about Xeppaa’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Xeppaa began his journey in the Valorant professional scene in 2021 with Cloud9. His unwavering persistence allowed him to remain on the roster and improve over time.

With Cloud9, Xeppaa has contributed to securing first position in VCT 2021: North America Last Chance Qualifier and top ten rankings in Valorant Champions 2021.

Fans can find his in-game configurations below.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.35

eDPI: 280

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity:6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 3: 4

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: C

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-C

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

With relentless practice and understanding of Valorant, players can aspire to replicate the dominance of professional players like Xeppaa.

