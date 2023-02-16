Xeppaa Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach is a professional Valorant athlete currently playing for Cloud9, a popular North American esports organization and VCT-partnered team. The 22-year-old is known for his incredible clutch potential and expertise with Initiator Agents in Riot Games' tactical first-person shooter.

In 2021, Bach switched to Valorant esports by joining Cloud9 Blue's esteemed roster. Interestingly, he had been a part of the same organization's professional CS:GO lineup before this move.

With VCT's partnership program, Cloud9 received a chance to build a dreamy Valorant roster featuring promising athletes. Long-standing members, including Xeppaa, leaf, and vanity, were retained. On the other hand, Zellsis and yay were acquired to form the organization's new roster for VCT 2023's pro leagues.

Being a support player, Xeppaa has astonished fans with his patience, clutches, and team-oriented intelligent plays. Needless to say, his impressive playstyle is heavily shaped by his in-game settings preferences. To assist gamers in replicating the pro's success, the next section offers Xeppaa's mouse and display settings as well as information regarding his PC setup.

Everything you need to know about Xeppaa's Valorant settings in 2023

As a tactical shooter title, Riot's offering requires players to master mechanical aim as well as develop game sense. Hence, it's often recommended to find the perfect mouse sensitivity to support your playstyle in Valorant.

Considering his role on the team, Cloud9's Xeppaa is required to engage in head-on gunfights, as well as help the Duelist take space on a site. Like most esports professionals, he has managed to master mechanical aim in the game. Take a look at Xeppaa’s preferred in-game settings and his PC setup below:

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-C

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC configuration

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.35

eDPI: 280

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity:6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White (#FFFFFF)

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 3: 4

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: C

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Xeppaa plays on low mouse sensitivity, which ensures accurate crosshair placement and minimal drift. However, low sensitivity can restrict your movement and your ability to flick the mouse while aiming towards enemy activity.

Beginners and aspiring athletes can choose to copy Xeppaa's settings to try and yield results similar to those he sees. However, it is recommended to use critical in-game settings like crosshair style and sensitivity according to your preferred playstyle.

Xeppaa is an Initiator main and is often seen picking Agents like Fade, KAY/O, and Skye. However, he has also mastered Raze, a Duelist in Valorant, and uses her on particular maps like Haven, Fracture, and Bind.

