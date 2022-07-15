XSET vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Upper Quarterfinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs began last night and fans have witnessed two back-to-back exciting games on the first day. Paper Rex and Fnatic emerged victorious on the first day, defeating Guild Esports and FunPlus Phoenix, respectively.

However, two more matches will be lined up tonight at the Copenhagen Masters. Fans will witness the match between Leviatan and DRX first. After that, XSET will take on its NA rival OpTic Gaming in the second game of the day. Fans are eagerly waiting for a rematch of the NA Stage 2 Challengers at the Masters tonight.

XSET and OpTic Gaming: Who will win tonight's EMEA rivalry in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs?

XSET was the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers champion and directly qualified for the Copenhagen Masters Playoffs. They defeated OpTic Gaming to become the champions of the NA region. The two will now face each other again at the start of their journey in the Copenhagen Masters.

Meanwhile, OpTic Gaming has made its way through to the Playoffs by defeating South American teams LOUD and KRU Esports in the Group Stage.

Both teams will play a best-of-three series tonight in their first game of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Playoffs, determined to start their journey with a win.

Prediction

Both sides are very accustomed to each other's playstyle. Fans can expect a nail-biting fight between the two sides tonight.

Despite XSET's recent success over OpTic Gaming, many believe that NA champions will have a tough time against Reykjavik Masters' champion tonight. It is the international debut for XSET tonight, whereas OpTic Gaming is one of the most experienced teams in the tournament.

OpTic Gaming is surely the favorite to win the series. However, with composed and tactical approach, XSET can surely pull of a miracle tonight.

Head-to-heads

Both teams are from the same region. Hence, both know each other and their playstyles pretty well. In the previous ten meetings between the two sides, OpTic Gaming has won seven of them. However, XSET has won the last one and will be looking to improve their record tonight.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. XSET has won four out of its last five games before coming to the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. In contrast, OpTic Gaming has won three of its last five games in all competitions.

Potential lineup

XSET:

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor "Victor" Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Where to watch

Fans can enjoy the North American rivalry between XSET and OpTic Gamingin the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 11.30 pm IST/8.00 pm CET on July 15, 2022. However, the match can start a bit earlier if the previous match between Leviatan and DRX finishes before that.

