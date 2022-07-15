Leviatan vs DRX: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Upper Quarterfinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The most-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs started last night, and fans witnessed two back-to-back thrilling matches on the first day. With unpredictable results, exciting moments, and more, there was everything for the fans' entertainment last night.

A total of eight teams are competing in the Playoffs with the dream of lifting the title on July 24, 2022. Each team wants to be a part of history by becoming the champion of the first international Valorant LAN event in front of a live audience. However, teams must go down a long path to achieve that feat.

Paper Rex and Fnatic won last night's matches against Guild Esports and FunPlus Phoenix, respectively, to kick-start their campaign in the Copenhagen Masters. However, two more matches are lined up tonight for the fans. South American side Leviatan will take on Korean powerhouse DRX in the day's first game.

Leviatan vs DRX: Who will win the day's first game in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs?

Leviatan was the champion of the LATAM Stage 2 Challengers, defeating Argentine giant KRU Esports in the Grand Finals last month. Beating the most successful team in the region was a cherished moment for the side. However, the team received a direct slot to the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs and is ready to make its international debut tonight.

Meanwhile, DRX was the Korea Stage 2 Challengers champion and started their journey from the Group Stage. The Korean side defeated Japanese side Northeption and EMEA giants FunPlus Phoenix in back-to-back games to qualify for the Playoffs.

The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight to start their journey in the Playoffs.

Prediction

It is tough to predict a clear winner between the two sides as both teams come from completely different regions. However, many pundits believe DRX will take the series in their favor by using their international experience against the debutant Leviatan.

The Korean side have delivered some solid performances in the event so far. The team will definitely try to carry that momentum forward in the Playoffs as well. The composed, aggressive playstyle of the team can put the LATAM side in troublesome situations.

Meanwhile, South American teams are known for the unpredictable nature of their game. This helps them surprise opponents with some unique strategies. If Leviatan can pull off something like this tonight, the Chilean side can mark their international debut with a win.

Head-to-heads

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out top in their very first matchup tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. Leviatan has won four of its last five games before starting the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen campaign. In comparison, DRX has won all of its last five games in all competitions.

Potential lineup

Leviatan:

Marco Eliot Machuca "Melser" Amaro

Benjamín "adverso" Poblete

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the match between Leviatan and DRX in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 8.30 pm IST/5.00 pm CET on July 15, 2022.

