Yoru getting Gatecrash ability preview can improve his Valorant pick rate

Yoru has been one of the more underwhelming Agents in Valorant ever since his release in Episode 2 Act 2.

According to blitz. gg, the duelist still boasts a very low play and win rate in the higher elos, even after receiving significant buffs in multiple Valorant patches.

His kit doesn’t exactly play out well in the ranks of Platinum and above. However, he is quite popular in the lower Valorant ranks, as players are not all that well equipped to counter what he brings to the table.

All in all, Yoru is quite weak when compared to other Agents in the game, and his pick rate has just been abysmal in the Valorant professional circuit.

In a recent Reddit post, a Valorant player, who goes by the handle Arkadrian, suggested a small Yoru buff on his Gatecrash ability that might make him significantly more viable in the meta.

The buff involves Yoru getting a preview of his surroundings before channeling his Gatecrash ability in the same way that Omen gets one before channeling his ultimate ability “From the Shadows.”

This Yoru Gatecrash buff can help with his Valorant pick rate

Image via Arkadrian

Yoru’s Gatecrash has been one of the biggest coin-flip abilities in Valorant. A player can either execute the perfect outplay with the ability or teleport right in front of an enemy just to get knifed from the back.

Omen’s ultimate ability is often used as an exceptional scouting tool that allows him to gain necessary intel around the Valorant map without having to completely invest in the play.

Advertisement

However, that is not the case with Yoru. Once he presses the “E” button a second time, he is bound to teleport to the point where the Gatecrash marker is (if the enemy has not shot down the tether already).

Image via Arkadrian

Experienced players will often camp out the areas where the Gatecrash rift tether finally goes and stops. This makes making a cross-map play for Yoru players incredibly risky and not worth the style points.

Hence, getting a quick preview of his surroundings, as Arkadrian shows in the small clip, can help Yoru out significantly.

This will make Gatecrash a much better ability to use on each of the Valorant maps. Yoru might also see an improved pick rate if Riot decides to take this suggestion and implement it in future updates.