ZETA DIVISION vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final week of the VCT 2023 Pacific League is currently in full swing. Being the Super Week, each team will play two matches each over the course of five days instead of the regular three-day week. The tournament, which started on March 25, is in its fag-end and has been most competitive across the three regions, including the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific, with half of its playoffs spots still up for grabs.

The second match on Day 24 of the VCT Pacific League, May 14, 2023, will be played between ZETA DIVISION from Japan and Gen.G from South Korea. This will be an extremely high-stakes match for both teams as it may determine whether or not they make it to the playoffs. Here is everything you need to know going into the matchup.

ZETA DIVISION vs Gen.G: Who will win second match of Day 24 in VCT Pacific League 2023?

Predictions

Both teams will be looking to win this series as it guarantees their spot in the tournament playoffs while keeping their dreams of making it to the Valorant Masters Tokyo alive. From the two, ZETA DIVISION have expressed their desire to progress. Their players have spoken about how much it would mean to them to play against a Japanese crowd on such a big stage.

ZETA DIVISION's Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto has looked strong in the tournament, and has successfully created space for the team.

Gen.G, on the other hand, have looked somewhat shaky over the last four weeks, losing to teams like Talon Esports and Global Esports. Such a losing streak can be hard on the team's morale, but conversely, it can also motivate the team to fight against all odds.

All things considered, ZETA DIVISION are likely to clinch the series win as not only do they look like the better team in VCT Pacific League, they currently have more at stake.

Head-to-head

The teams met in the consolation final of the GES Asia in November 2022, where ZETA DIVISION beat Gen.G 2-0.

Recent results

ZETA DIVISION is coming off of two consecutive losses against T1 and Paper Rex in the last two weeks of VCT Pacific. Gen.G, on the other hand, has lost four matches in a row after winning their first four encounters in the tournament.

Potential lineups

ZETA DIVISION

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Hisamoto Ushida "Laz" Koji (IGL)

Koji (IGL) Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki

Tomoaki Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Asai Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Watanabe Motoyama "XQQ" Hibiki (Head Coach)

Gen.G

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O

Tae-O Yu "TS" Tae-seok (IGL)

Tae-seok (IGL) Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Seung-won Yeom "eKo" Wang-ryong

Wang-ryong Kim "Secret" Ha-jin

Ha-jin Ko "Sylvan" Young-su

Young-su Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the match live on the VCT Pacific League Twitch and YouTube channels with English commentary. Those who prefer to watch the broadcast in Asian languages including Japanese or Korean can find official Riot-games produced channels in these languages. You can also tune into a watch party hosted by your favorite streamers and content creators.

ZETA DIVISION faces Gen.G on May 15, 2023, at 4 am PST/ 4:30 pm IST/ 8 pm KST/JST.

