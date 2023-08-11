ZETA DIVISION vs NRG - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant fans worldwide are getting hyped as we enter the sixth day of Valorant Champions 2023, and the playoffs days are getting close. In the lap of Los Angeles, 16 teams representing regions like the Americas, Pacific, EMEA, and China are fighting for that one gleaming trophy and a lucrative amount of $2,250,000.

Day 6 will progress with an elimination match between NRG and ZETA DIVISION. Since both dominant teams have had a rocky start to the campaign, their hunger for victory will be more to keep their hopes alive in their tournament. Any one of them will have to give up their dreams of lifting that title.

In this article, we will predict the outcome of the forthcoming intense matchup between ZETA DIVISION and NRG.

ZETA DIVISION vs NRG Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

ZETA DIVISION is clearly the Darkhorse of this tournament. After winning the VCT Pacific LCQ title, they shouldn’t be taken lightly. However, this will be their second chance for retaliation after a rough start in their first group-stage encounter against Fnatic.

Even though they lost, fans have some high expectations from the team because previously, they have demonstrated their capability to defeat some top-tier teams on the big stage. Having said that, their desire to win will be greater as they want to secure a major victory and leave with some good memories.

On the other hand, NRG, after losing to Paper Rex in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023, had some high hopes about this tournament. But they disappointed themselves and their fans as they couldn’t meet their expectations. Even though they were the clear favorites, they failed to win against inexperienced Bilibili Gaming.

From the beginning of the match, they were a little sloppy with their communication and lacked the fundamentals. Some players also lacked mechanical aptitude. In this matchup, NRG fans are hoping they’ll work on these skills and come back stronger during the process, which’ll be helpful in the long run.

Despite NRG’s powerful roster, the scales are tipped towards ZETA DIVISION.

Head to Head

This will be the first time the two teams will face each other.

Recent Results

ZETA DIVISION could not defeat Europe’s powerhouse Fnatic and lost 2-0 against them in Valorant Champions 2023.

NRG Esports lost their previous encounter against Chinese team Bilibili Gaming in a 2-0 margin in this tournament.

Expected rosters

ZETA DIVISION

Koji “Laz” Ushida

Tomoaki “crow” Maruoka

Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto

Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe

Tenta “TENNN” Asai

Ryo “barce” Takebayashi (Substitute)

Motoyama "XQQ" Hibiki (Head Coach)

NRG

Pujan “FiNESSE” Mehta (IGL)

Sam “sOm” Oh

Victor “Victor” Wong

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks

Alan “ethos” Ruan (Substitute)

Chet “Chet” Singh (Head Coach)

Livestream details

People can enjoy the group stage and playoff matches of Valorant Champions 2023 on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant. Moreover, popular streamers like AverageJonas, JollzTv, Kyedae, Tarik, etc., will also get permission to host watch parties on their respective Twitch channels.

ZETA DIVISION vs NRG on Twitch: Watch here

ZETA DIVISION vs NRG on YouTube: Watch here

The match between ZETA DIVISION and NRG will commence on 12th August 2023, at 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST (next day) / 3.30 am IST (next day).

You can earn some exhilarating exclusive drops by connecting your Twitch to a Riot account. Also, keep an eye on Sportskeeda for additional information about some intense matchups and their predictions.

Poll : Who will win this match? ZETA DIVISION NRG 0 votes