ZETA DIVISION vs Team Secret - VCT Pacific LCQ 2023 Grand finals: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Pacific's LCQ is heading into its Grand Finals. After five days and seven teams competing for the only spot for Champions 2023, two teams have made it to the Grand Finals. These are Japan's ZETA DIVISION and the Philippines' Team Secret. The Grand finals will see these two teams go against each other in a Bo5 series (best-of-five) to become the fourth Pacific team to go to Champions.

Day 5 of Pacific's LCQ had a lower finals matchup between Team Secret and Gen.G. The Bo5 series saw the first map go to Gen.G. However, Team Secret bounced back nicely after the loss and won the following three maps, closing the Bo5 series with a 3-1 win. Due to this loss, Gen.G was eliminated from the LCQ.

ZETA DIVISION vs. Team Secret - Which team will make their way to Champions 2023 after winning VCT Pacific LCQ?

Predictions

ZETA DIVISION is known for its Cinderella run back in VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik 2022. In the Pacific League, their performance was a little shaky and inconsistent as they made it to the Playoffs but were knocked out pretty early on. In LCQ, the team seems to be back in form as they've annihilated all of their competition.

Team Secret had a great start to 2023 with their upset win against Team Liquid at VCT LOCK//IN. The team continued that level of performance going into the Pacific but ultimately fell against Gen.G in the Playoffs. In this event, the team put up a strong performance.

Predicting the winner of this LCQ match is quite difficult as both teams are equally good. Statistically, Team Secret has a slight edge over ZETA DIVISION.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other in the Upper Finals of the VCT's LCQ event, where ZETA DIVISION won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-0.

Recent results

ZETA DIVISION's most recent match was against Team Secret. They won the Bo3 series by 2-0. ZETA has won three out of their last five games.

Team Secret's most recent match was against Gen.G, where they, too, won their Bo5 series by 3-1. Team Secret has won two out of their last five matches.

Potential Lineups

Team Secret

Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy Cuyco (IGL)

Cristy Cuyco (IGL) Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan

Paguirigan Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Timbreza Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera

Cabrera Adrian "invy" Reyes

Reyes Evan "Warbirds" Olzem (Head Coach)

ZETA DIVISION

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Hisamoto Ushida "Laz" Koji (IGL)

Koji (IGL) Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki

Tomoaki Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Asai Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Watanabe Motoyama "XQQ" Hibiki (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. An alternative is to tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on July 22 at 2:00 am PDT/ 11:00 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST.

