ZETA DIVISION vs Talon Esports - VCT Pacific League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The fifth week of VCT Pacific will be closing in soon, with the final match scheduled for today, April 24, 2023. Throughout the tournament, each team has been fiercely competing to secure a spot in Masters Tokyo 2023. Today's match features two top teams, ZETA DIVISION from Japan and Talon Esports from Thailand.

Here's everything you need to know about the teams ahead of the VCT encounter.

ZETA DIVISION vs Talon Esports: Who will win today's final match of Week 5 in VCT Pacific League 2023?

VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific @vctpacific



Last match for Week 5 is starting a bit later tonight. Take note of this new schedule when you watch



19:00 GMT+9 | ZETA vs TLN Who's ready for some Monday night VALORANT?Last match for Week 5 is starting a bit later tonight. Take note of this new schedule when you watch #VCTPacific 19:00 GMT+9 | ZETA vs TLN Who's ready for some Monday night VALORANT? 🔥 Last match for Week 5 is starting a bit later tonight. Take note of this new schedule when you watch #VCTPacific! 🕕 19:00 GMT+9 | ZETA vs TLN https://t.co/PCnJSQAxOq

Predictions

ZETA DIVISION is a formidable team that has been performing exceptionally well in recent matches. Their map pick for Ascent has proven to be a strong advantage for them. Their strategic approach and excellent coordination make them a force to be reckoned with. ZETA DIVISION also participated in Champions Istanbul back in 2022, gaining valuable experience on the international stage.

On the other hand, Talon Esports has been struggling in the VCT Pacific League, failing to secure a solid foothold in the tournament and being on a consistent losing streak. Their performances in this tournament have been lackluster, and fans are eagerly waiting for the team to step up their game.

ZETA DIVISION is undoubtedly our best bet for today's matchup. If Talon wants to secure the win, they'll definitely need to get their heads in the game and give it their all.

Head-to-head

ZETA DIVISION and Talon Esports clashed against each other in the GES Asia tournament, where Talon swept ZETA with a clean 2 - 0 score.

Recent results

ZETA DIVISION had some great games recently. Although they had a shaky start, losing 0-2 against DRX, they've managed to pick themselves up and win three games in quick succession. Their form looks solid, and they will undoubtedly put up a great showing in today's matchup.

Talon Esports, on the other hand, is struggling to keep up in the tournament. The team has barely displayed cohesion, and their overall form needs to see some improvement. They've lost every single match in the VCT Pacific League, but fans are still hoping for them to turn the tables and earn themselves a win soon.

Potential rosters

ZETA DIVISION

Ushida "Laz" Koji (IGL) Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki Tenta "TENNN" Asai Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Talon Esports

Thana "Crws" Mahatthananuyut (IGL) Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard Patiphan "Patt" Chaiwong Jittana "JitBoyS" Nokngam

Where to watch

VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific @vctpacific



Witness the first year of the Pacific here: VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific 2023, Mar 25 - May 28Witness the first year of the Pacific here: valorantesports.com VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific 2023, Mar 25 - May 28Witness the first year of the Pacific here: valorantesports.com https://t.co/CmbHGogHWM

Fans can catch the action live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Pacific. The event will take place on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST/ 6:30 am ET/ 3:30 am PT.

