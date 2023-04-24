ZETA DIVISION vs Talon Esports - VCT Pacific League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The fifth week of VCT Pacific will be closing in soon, with the final match scheduled for today, April 24, 2023. Throughout the tournament, each team has been fiercely competing to secure a spot in Masters Tokyo 2023. Today's match features two top teams, ZETA DIVISION from Japan and Talon Esports from Thailand.
Here's everything you need to know about the teams ahead of the VCT encounter.
ZETA DIVISION vs Talon Esports: Who will win today's final match of Week 5 in VCT Pacific League 2023?
Predictions
ZETA DIVISION is a formidable team that has been performing exceptionally well in recent matches. Their map pick for Ascent has proven to be a strong advantage for them. Their strategic approach and excellent coordination make them a force to be reckoned with. ZETA DIVISION also participated in Champions Istanbul back in 2022, gaining valuable experience on the international stage.
On the other hand, Talon Esports has been struggling in the VCT Pacific League, failing to secure a solid foothold in the tournament and being on a consistent losing streak. Their performances in this tournament have been lackluster, and fans are eagerly waiting for the team to step up their game.
ZETA DIVISION is undoubtedly our best bet for today's matchup. If Talon wants to secure the win, they'll definitely need to get their heads in the game and give it their all.
Head-to-head
ZETA DIVISION and Talon Esports clashed against each other in the GES Asia tournament, where Talon swept ZETA with a clean 2 - 0 score.
Recent results
ZETA DIVISION had some great games recently. Although they had a shaky start, losing 0-2 against DRX, they've managed to pick themselves up and win three games in quick succession. Their form looks solid, and they will undoubtedly put up a great showing in today's matchup.
Talon Esports, on the other hand, is struggling to keep up in the tournament. The team has barely displayed cohesion, and their overall form needs to see some improvement. They've lost every single match in the VCT Pacific League, but fans are still hoping for them to turn the tables and earn themselves a win soon.
Potential rosters
ZETA DIVISION
- Ushida "Laz" Koji (IGL)
- Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto
- Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki
- Tenta "TENNN" Asai
- Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe
Talon Esports
- Thana "Crws" Mahatthananuyut (IGL)
- Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj
- Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard
- Patiphan "Patt" Chaiwong
- Jittana "JitBoyS" Nokngam
Where to watch
Fans can catch the action live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Pacific. The event will take place on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 3:30 pm IST/ 6:30 am ET/ 3:30 am PT.
Poll : Who Do You Think Will Win This Match?
ZETA DIVISION
Talon Esports
0 votes