ZETA DIVISION vs RRQ - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific 2023 kicked off on March 25. The tournament is being held in Seoul, South Korea, over the course of eight weeks. Riot Games-partnered teams from the APAC region are fiercely fighting for a chance to participate in the only Valorant Masters event of the year in Tokyo.

Week 2 of VCT Pacific 2023 begins on April 1. The first series of the week is between the Japanese ZETA DIVISION squad and the Indonesian Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) team.

ZETA DIVISION vs RRQ: Who will win the first match of Week 2 of VCT Pacific 2023?

Predictions

ZETA Division have a long history in the VCT backing them up. They have been the premier Japanese team in the circuit for the longest time and boast players like SugarZ3ro and crow, who are standouts in their respective roles.

For some reason, ZETA Division are yet to find their footing outside of regional competition. However, they do have the potential to become a solid team on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) faced a lot of criticism in the initial days of the partnership model with Riot Games for importing players from abroad instead of making space for regional talent.

Fans hoped that the criticism would be answered by stellar performances, but that has not been the case. Having said that, RRQ are considered underdogs with the potential to cause an upset at any given moment.

All things considered, this matchup should go the way of ZETA DIVISION. This prediction is based on their recent encounter with DRX, which they only fell short of winning because of the immense talent of their opponents.

Head-to-head

ZETA DIVISION and Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) are yet to face off against each other in an official match.

Recent results

Both ZETA DIVISION and RRQ have been on somewhat of a losing streak.

ZETA DIVISION lost their LOCK//IN game against Leviatan as well as their opening game in the VCT Pacific League against DRX

Meanwhile, RRQ played FUT Esports in Sao Paulo and lost 0-2. They faced off against Gen.G in their first game in the Pacific League and once again lost 0-2.

Potential Lineups

ZETA DIVISION

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Ushida "Laz" Koji (IGL)

Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Motoyama "XQQ" Hibiki (Head Coach)

RRQ

David "xffero" Monangin (IGL)

Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

Enroll Jule "EJAY" Delfin

Emmanuel "Emman" Morales

James "2ge" Goopio

Hagai "Lmemore" Yesyurun

Marthinus "Ewok" Walt (Head Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the livestream of the ZETA DIVISION vs RRQ matchup on the official VCT Pacific Twitch or YouTube channel. You can also tune in to one of the many watch parties hosted by players and streamers in various regions.

ZETA DIVISION will go up against RRQ on April 1, 2023, at 2:00 am PST/ 2:30 pm IST/ 6:00 pm KST/JST.

