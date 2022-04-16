Zeta Division vs Team Liquid: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs Lower Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Zeta Division is ready to take on Team Liquid in the Lower Round 1 tie tonight in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs. The winner will keep their hope alive in the competition, while the loser will return home empty-handed.

Zeta Division lost the first game of the Playoffs against G2 Esports, and Team Liquid was defeated by Brazilian champion Loud on the first day of the Playoffs. Both losing teams will now start their journey through the Lower Bracket.

Zeta Division and Team Liquid: Who will stay in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik after today's game?

Zeta Division and Team Liquid will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to stay in the competition. Both teams are ready to deliver their all on the server to keep their dreams alive.

Prediction

Both of these teams have been in decent form recently but have failed to maintain consistency. Though it is quite difficult to predict a clear winner for the series, Team Liquid seems to have a small advantage. The team has the deadly duo of Scream and Nivera, alongside some truly consistent players like Jamppi and L1NK.

However, Zeta Division has already surprised everyone by taking down EMEA giant Fnatic in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Group-Stage. Though the Japanese team lost against G2 Esports in their last game, they will surely attempt to take down another EMEA team tonight. Zeta Division's luke Dep and SugarZ3ro will be looking for another opportunity to shine tonight.

Head-to-heads

It will be the first face-to-face battle between the two sides in any official event. Hence, fans will be waiting to see who wins the first game between the two sides.

Recent results

Both teams have won just three of their last five games. However, both will be trying to improve their results tonight.

Potential lineup

Zeta Division:

Yuma "Dep" Hashimoto

Koji "Laz" Ushida

Tomoaki "crow" Maruoka

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Team Liquid:

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

When and where to watch

The elimination tie between Zeta Division and Team Liquid in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs will be broadcast live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 10:30 pm IST on April 16.

