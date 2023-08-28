ZywOo and other CS:GO pros feel "dogs and birds" make Valorant harder to play

Ever since the release of Valorant, a raging debate regarding which FPS is better has consumed the gaming community. Since its release in 2012, CS:GO has dominated the esports competitive scene, racking up viewership, increasing prize pools, and encouraging young players to play the game. However, this changed when Riot decided to start Project A which was later released as Valorant in 2020.

Riot’s tactical shooter quickly took over the world of FPS with the introduction of unique abilities and Agents, while maintaining a consistent gun game. It was a blend of CS:GO and Overwatch, that caught the attention of a huge player base. Several pro players, like ScreaM and Hiko, shifted from Valve’s title to the newly released first-person shooter.

Team Vitality ZywOo and other CS:GO pros reveal why Valorant is harder to play

Counter Strike players are used to dealing with limited utilities, so some of them tend to find the chaotic nature of Valorant troubling at first. They refer to the abilities as “dogs,” “birds,” and “eyes,” and find that these extra elements make Riot's tactical shooter tough to play.

Here is what ZywOo had to say when asked which game was harder to play:

“Valorant, of course. You see bird, dog…new dog, I don’t know. It's really hard to play.”

Even s1mple, who is considered, arguably, the best player to ever play Counter Strike, and isak of GamerLegion said that Riot's shooter was definitely the harder game to play.

The newest addition to the Fnatic roster, afro, elaborated on why the game was difficult despite catering to children.

“I’d say, Valorant. Even if it's an easy game, you have to shoot at the f**king dogs, the f**king eyes everywhere. Like it’s a kid game, but it's still like really annoying to play.”

Valorant is an ability-focused game. Players need to learn to play with different Agents in the game, each with a unique set of abilities, contributing to certain aspects of the shooter as a whole. This makes the game more chaotic and encourages creativity and fast-paced gameplay over CS:GO.

There is a lot happening on your screen at once, which is often challenging for players used to a certain style of gameplay. They have to keep track of every single interaction. Thus, when asked which game was harder to play, the CS:GO veterans decided to go with their competitor.

The difference between the two shooters is quite obvious, and there will always be opposing viewpoints. However, the Counter Strike community was not happy with the players’ responses. They did not like how CS:GO was being considered easier to play and did not hesitate to taunt the “useless” and “nonsense” abilities in Riot's game.

It is safe to say that both shooters have their respective place in the competitive scene, and with the release of CS2, esports, in general, will be on the rise. It is definitely a fun time for gamers who are fans of competition regardless of the title.