"If I stay physically fit, I can do great things" - Calicut Heroes star blocker David Lee ahead of Prime Volleyball League 2022

One of the biggest star attractions at this year's Prime Volleyball League will be USA's multi-time Olympian David Lee. He will be plying his trade for the Jerome Vinith-led Calicut Heroes.

David boasts a decorated CV. The 39-year-old has represented USA in three editions of the Olympics, having also fuelled his country's gold medal victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

A gold-medalist at the 2015 World Cup, David will add tons of experience to the Heroes squad. The team will also be bolstered by the presence of one of India's best attackers, Ajith Lal C.

Read Also: "Under pressure, you cannot produce a good game"- Kolkata Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal Rai

In an interaction with SONY, the experienced middle blocker opened up on how his seniority in the Prime Volleyball League will come with its fair share of challenges.

"I'd say that the biggest challenge is to remain physically fit. They are so many young and athletic players who are primed to play the Prime Volleyball League. I've played volleyball for 30+ years, so if I can be physically fit and remain in good shape, I can do great things despite being one of the senior players."

David's association with volleyball has seen the veteran star compete in many different countries. But the blocker shed light on how love from Indian fans hasn't met its match anywhere else across the world.

"It feels great to be back in India. I don't think I've felt this welcome in any other country. In my previous experience, I remember doing a road show in Kerala, going to the Jimmy George Stadium with a motor cycle brigade following us, I missed that."

He added:

"This year, the team has been very accomodating, it's been a great time interacting with everyone. People give us so much love, it's been fantastic and I'm happy to be back to Kerala, my volleyball home."

"Ajth Lal and Jerome Vinith are two of the best players in India" - David Lee on his teammates at the Prime Volleyball League

In addition to signing Lee, the Calicut Heroes did well in the Prime Volleyball League auction to sign Ajith Lal and Jerome Vinith, two of India's most talented stars.

Ajith has impressed with his powerful attacking acumen to earn the moniker 'Hydrogen Boy'. Vinith's universal style of play has helped put him on a pedestal of Indian volleyball.

Speaking highly of the duo, Lee expressed excitement at the potential of forming a title-winning partnership with them.

"The biggest partnership is to win the title. Ajith Lal and Jerome Vinith are the two best players in India. They are so talented, they are players who can play abroad and do well in most leagues. I'm trying to get to know them, build a nice rapport and try to win together. There's not much time to train in this expedited process, so the key is to train and win together."

Lee discussed the topic of Indian players and how the volleyball ecosystem has meteorically risen over time. He broke down how the marriage of education and sport in the United States has helped develop players holistically.

"I would have to say the difference between volleyball in India and the states is on the grassroots development side of it. In the US, we have so many clubs and kids from ages 6-18 play, and after that, they move into a University system. The scouting system is good too, they are always on the search for the next USA team star."

He added:

"The education and athletics is combined well, that might be the difference. In other countries, kids are sent to sports schools and the focus is not fully on education only. I feel USA does a good job in balancing the two."

A man with multiple titles and years of experience under his belt, Lee will be a crucial cog in the Heroes' surge for the PVL title. With Ajith Lal and Jerome Vinith for company, the Heroes could well be one of the teams to watch out for this season.

Check out the Prime Volleyball League 2022 schedule here.

Watch Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels from 5th February 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Read Also: Muthusamy Appavu to lead Ahmedabad Defenders at 2022 Prime Volleyball League

Edited by Diptanil Roy