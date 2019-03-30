×
WWE Rumors: Update on John Cena's role at WrestleMania 35 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
21   //    30 Mar 2019, 08:45 IST

Will we see him at 'Mania?
Will we see him at 'Mania?

What's the story?

F4WOnline is reporting that John Cena is slated to appear at WrestleMania in some capacity.

The source also confirmed that Cena will not wrestle Kurt Angle at The Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Kurt Angle announced that he is going to retire at WrestleMania 35, the rumor mill began spinning rapidly, with fans speculating on Angle's final opponent. The name that was thrown around more than anyone else was John Cena.

Cena jumped on the bandwagon and posted a photo of Kurt Angle on his Instagram, adding fuel to the fire.


Two weeks ago, Angle revealed his opponent to be Baron Corbin, and the WWE Universe went into a frenzy. The decision was bashed by the fans and the backlash forced WWE to reconsider plans for Angle's final match. Again, Cena chimed in and posted a couple of photos dissing Baron Corbin.


Given how Cena's first opponent in WWE was Kurt Angle, and the history they share together in WWE, he would have been an ideal opponent for Angle.

The heart of the matter

According to F4WOnline, WWE has put a deal on the table for John Cena to sign, which would see him appear at WrestleMania 35 in some capacity. However, Cena is not going to wrestle Kurt Angle in his final match.

What's next?

If Cena chooses to sign the contract for a one-off appearance at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, the WWE Universe is bound to see him in the ring at MetLife Stadium. Unfortunately, we won't be getting the much-anticipated match pitting Cena with Angle. Maybe Cena ends up interrupting Elias' musical performance.

What are your thoughts on Cena possibly appearing at WrestleMania 35? What do you want to see him do on April 7th?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
