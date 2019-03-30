WWE Rumors: Update on John Cena's role at WrestleMania 35

Will we see him at 'Mania?

What's the story?

F4WOnline is reporting that John Cena is slated to appear at WrestleMania in some capacity.

The source also confirmed that Cena will not wrestle Kurt Angle at The Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Kurt Angle announced that he is going to retire at WrestleMania 35, the rumor mill began spinning rapidly, with fans speculating on Angle's final opponent. The name that was thrown around more than anyone else was John Cena.

Cena jumped on the bandwagon and posted a photo of Kurt Angle on his Instagram, adding fuel to the fire.

Two weeks ago, Angle revealed his opponent to be Baron Corbin, and the WWE Universe went into a frenzy. The decision was bashed by the fans and the backlash forced WWE to reconsider plans for Angle's final match. Again, Cena chimed in and posted a couple of photos dissing Baron Corbin.

Given how Cena's first opponent in WWE was Kurt Angle, and the history they share together in WWE, he would have been an ideal opponent for Angle.

The heart of the matter

According to F4WOnline, WWE has put a deal on the table for John Cena to sign, which would see him appear at WrestleMania 35 in some capacity. However, Cena is not going to wrestle Kurt Angle in his final match.

What's next?

If Cena chooses to sign the contract for a one-off appearance at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, the WWE Universe is bound to see him in the ring at MetLife Stadium. Unfortunately, we won't be getting the much-anticipated match pitting Cena with Angle. Maybe Cena ends up interrupting Elias' musical performance.

What are your thoughts on Cena possibly appearing at WrestleMania 35? What do you want to see him do on April 7th?

