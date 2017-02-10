10 amazing backstage WWE photos - Part 3

Part 3 of our photo series that really offer a peek behind the curtain into how the WWE works backstage.

10 Feb 2017

Some excellent moments have been captured backstage

Hello, ladies and gents. Welcome to part 3 of our “10 amazing backstage WWE photos series.” In case you missed it, here are the first two parts of the series:

Staying true to the first two, today we dig deeper into the WWE archives for backstage photos that show a different side to the characters we see on screen every week. So, without further ado, here are 10 more amazing backstage WWE photos:

#10 Seth Rollins and Triple H

This photo shows exactly how far NXT has come and how much it means to Triple H. It also shows just how thankful the NXT Superstars are to Trips for his influence on their careers.

After breaking through into the main roster as part of the Shield, Seth Rollins eventually turned on Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns to team up with The Game. This culminated in one of the best ends to a Wrestlemania, as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank during the WWE Title match between Reigns and Brock Lesnar to become champ.

This was taken right after the show ended and you can see just how much it means to Rollins.