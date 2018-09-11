Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best and Worst of RAW - 10th September 2018

Riju Dasgupta
Top 5 / Top 10
27.00K   //    11 Sep 2018, 09:33 IST

Not the most exciting episode of RAW, right before HIAC
I daresay that I was a little disappointed by RAW this week. I expected a lot more action and excitement than what we were presented this time around. It felt like a lot of filler crammed into three long hours. Which is a shame because RAW has not been awful in the weeks leading up to this week.

I thought WWE could have done a lot more to get us invested in the action that will unfold at Hell in a Cell. The show felt uninspired and at times, lazily written. I wonder if we were so low on action this week, because WWE wanted to protect the talent before the PPV.

That said, I will perform my duty and bring you the best and worst of this week's show. I urge you folks to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the action.

Here's my assessment of the events from this week!

#1 Best: The special guest referee

Somehow, Foley's inclusion into the match just makes it more interesting
Mick Foley made the Hell in a Cell match into the legendary structure we know it for today. Therefore, I think it's only fitting that twenty years since he took the tumble, he was brought back to be the special guest referee. This is big news and I couldn't be happier for him. It'll be interesting to see what role he plays during the match.

I have a feeling that Mr. Socko will come out at some point. Some of you who may have wanted a straight up wrestling match may be a little disappointed. For my part, I am not.


How good was the promo Mick Foley cut this week? If only the current roster can learn to deliver promos with as much passion as the legend did!

Maybe Foley can do a special class in the WWE Performance Center.

Riju Dasgupta
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
