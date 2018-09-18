Best and Worst of RAW- 17 September, 2018

RAW after Hell in a Cell was a real mixed bag

A lot of fans thought Hell in a Cell was a good show, despite how the main event ended. It was only natural that WWE would continue their momentum from the show on RAW. There was definitely some good on this episode, but it was a mixed bag overall. Unlike last night, I felt like I was losing interest in the action at points.

Chime in with how you felt about the show. Moreover, how excited are you about Super Show-Down and Crown Jewel, the two pay-per-views that will take place outside North America? Do you think international audiences will help or hurt the overall cause?

I really do hope that WWE takes both of these pay-per-views seriously. Because otherwise, we could be in for some extremely boring RAW episodes.

Here is my personal assessment of the events that transpired this week.

#1 Best: Two (almost three) big title matches

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin turned out to be a fun little contest

So many of our readers were quite concerned that the Intercontinental Championship was getting buried because it was not announced as part of the proceedings at Hell in a Cell. I'm glad to report that the Championship is still very much in the thick of things. Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins had a fabulous match for the title, although they sold the fact that neither was really fit to compete. It was a fun little match, overall.

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin was a great match too. We all knew that there was no way Corbin was becoming Champion, but the odds were certainly stacked in his favour. I loved how he came across as a corrupt power crazed General Manager all through the course of this particular contest.

We almost had a Ronda Rousey open challenge as well, right? That would've been cool!

A title match always gets the audience invested because a lot is at stake during the match....

