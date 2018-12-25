Best and worst of RAW- 24 December, 2018

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 5.72K // 25 Dec 2018, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Even Paul Heyman was in the festive spirit, this week

At the outset, I would like to wish all our readers and your loved ones a very merry Christmas. How lovely is it that we get to share the gift of sports entertainment, so many times a year! May the Holiday Season be filled with warmth and cheer for you all. What did you think of WWE RAW this week?

I thought that it was great. Even though I knew the results in advance, RAW did not disappoint at all. There was a lot more good than bad, on this week's show.

Maybe there is something to the McMahon regime bringing about new changes and fresh segments. Maybe the company has finally started listening to fans and giving them what they want.

Here's what I thought of this week's show, personally...

#1 Best: Vince McMahon's announcements

McMahonta Claus had some great news for the WWE Universe

Vince McMahon did not appear in an in-ring segment this week at all. This was a welcome change in its own way. To have the show open with Elias and not an Authority segment is always a welcome change. It showed us how different the product can be with just a little twist.

Vince McMahon dressed up as Santa Claus later during the show. He would make three announcements, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. He would announce the fact that Women's Tag Team Championships would be debuted in the year 2019, that John Cena would be returning to both RAW and SmackDown Live soon, and that Ziggler and McIntyre would face off in a steel cage next week.

Things are about to pick up next week for sure. Maybe that is an indication of how 2019 will be.

If this continues, RAW ratings are bound to improve.

1 / 7 NEXT

Advertisement