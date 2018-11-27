×
Best and worst of RAW - 26 Nov, 2018

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.43K   //    27 Nov 2018, 10:40 IST

This was one of the weirdest episodes in a while
This was one of the weirdest episodes in a while

No, I did not enjoy RAW at all this week. I was worried that I wouldn't have enough material to write about, especially when covering the 'Bests'. I did struggle but have managed to scrounge up some points to finish this article somehow. Sorry WWE, but this was an off week for you guys.

From Ambrose getting injections on his rear end to jokes about urine, this was a weird episode overall. I was quite exhausted by the end. It's never a good feeling when your audience can't wait for the show to run its course.

Somehow, I'm not feeling the heel faction of Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley with their manager in tow, Lio Rush. They cannot be the centerpiece of RAW, in my opinion.

Let me run through what I liked and disliked on this episode...

#1 Best: The Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge

Rollins and Ziggler were the highlight of the night, quite easily
Rollins and Ziggler were the
highlight
of the night, quite easily

Yes, I know what you guys are thinking. Ziggler coming out to accept Rollins' open challenge was a dampener, considering he's had many battles with the man. That said, the two men worked hard and put on a great match this week. They proved why Vince McMahon relied on the two of them in this position.

I loved the fact that Rollins pinned Ziggler with the Falcon Arrow. He set up the stomp but eventually got the pin with a move that's traditionally not got him too many victories. The crowd naturally chanted 'this is awesome' when the fight escalated to a crescendo.

In a way, I was glad that Ambrose did not interfere in this match. It would have distracted from what was a great contest overall.

What do you think of Ziggler going solo, without McIntyre in tow?

1 / 7 NEXT
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
