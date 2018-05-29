Best and Worst of RAW: 28 May, 2018

More bad than good, this week!

RAW was a mixture of ups and downs, this week

I hate to begin on a negative note, but I have to. RAW wasn't a very enjoyable watch this week, very honestly. In fact, it has been a pale shadow of SmackDown Live for the past few weeks in my honest opinion. I wonder if SmackDown Live will be the brand that WWE expends all its energy on, in light of the FOX deal.

In an age when so much entertainment is readily available, WWE really has to kick it up a notch to keep viewers hooked. The men and women always give it their all in the ring. It is the storylines and plots that sometimes disappoint.

However, WWE isn't the biggest wrestling promotion in the world for nothing. Despite the fact that it was difficult to enjoy three hours of action (with a commercial practically every ten minutes), there were some gems along the way.

Here's what I liked and disliked about the episode this week.

#1 Best: Much needed victory

The Boss really needed a big win to remain relevant

Not very long ago, Sasha Banks was redefining women's wrestling with Charlotte Flair. Since then, somehow, she's just slipped down the ranks. The pop for her entrance has diminished in intensity to the point where she gets a barely audible pop most weeks. I'm glad she won the Gauntlet match this week.

Another point to note is that Ruby Riott and Bayley had strong showings during the match. It's clear that these three women will be the focal point of the division, apart from the women who have already qualified for Money in the Bank, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. Each of them proved their worth on this week's show.

SHE'S DONE IT! @SashaBanksWWE has her eyes on the prize as she becomes the final woman to qualify for the #MITB #LadderMatch on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/0sIsMUhIA3 — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2018

Will Sasha Banks go on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match too? She wouldn't necessarily be my pick, but I wouldn't be surprised if she does win.