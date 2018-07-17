Best and Worst of RAW After Extreme Rules

This was an eventful episode, just not an exciting one

WWE RAW came to us this week from the Keybank Center in Buffalo. While the episode did deal with the fallout from Extreme Rules, it did not feel like a fallout episode. It is clear that in the weeks that follow, SummerSlam will be the central focus. This week's RAW had some hits and some misses.

A lot of the show just felt like filler. It felt like a top-heavy show where more emphasis was given to the main program and not the support characters and programs. It wasn't a particularly bad show, but there was some questionable booking.

I will elaborate on everything I've said in the review that follows in the following pages. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the show.

Was it a must-watch RAW episode or one you wish you had skipped instead?

#1 Best: Brock Lesnar confirmed for SummerSlam next month

I was glad to hear that Brock Lesnar will be returning to the ring

It is not a fun experience when the top champion in your brand holds the championship hostage, be it in real life or in storyline. Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE seen since the Greatest Royal Rumble, and the show has felt hollow without the said championship, in my opinion. Kurt Angle threatened to strip Lesnar of the Championship at the top of the show.

Paul Heyman, Lesnar's mouthpiece, friend and advocate would interrupt proceedings and try to negotiate with Kurt Angle. Angle would have none of it and wanted Lesnar to wrestle at SummerSlam this year. While this was almost a given, it was great to see this match being set in stone.

This was the good bit. This decision also led to some questionable booking decisions.