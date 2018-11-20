Best and worst of RAW after Survivor Series

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 2.54K // 20 Nov 2018, 10:46 IST

The RAW that followed Survivor Series wasn't the best episode

Brand warfare is in the past now. The men and women of RAW will now wage war in their very own brands, at least for the foreseeable future. So will the men and women of SmackDown Live. And that's really where the disconnect began, at the very top of the show.

It almost felt like the events of Survivor Series had no bearing on this week's episode of RAW. As a result, the show felt disconnected and put together in a hurry. From what I gather, rumours indicate that it was indeed, put together in a hurry.

Was told the script for WWE Raw tonight wasn't finalized until the show went on the air. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 20, 2018

That's not to say that the show was all bad, from start to finish, this week. I will separate the good from the bad, as always, for 'Best and Worst'.

And like always, I invite you to leave your comments in the section right below...

#1 Best: A running thread through the show

I loved how the events through the show culminated in the closing segment

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have been at odds ever since Ambrose attacked his former Shield buddy, shortly after becoming RAW Tag Team Champion. The two men had not come to blows, until this week. I loved the build to the eventual main event segment, interspersed through the whole show. It made the entire episode feel important.

Ambrose played mind games with Rollins for the entirety of the show. And just when it seemed like Rollins, exasperated, had left the arena, Ambrose would come out to ringside. Except it was all a ruse and Rollins would subsequently attack Ambrose.

This will clearly be the main program for TLC. I thought the feud was given its due importance on the show and I'm intrigued for the future.

I do hope that both men elevate the Intercontinental Championship.

