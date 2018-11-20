×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Best and worst of RAW after Survivor Series

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.54K   //    20 Nov 2018, 10:46 IST

The RAW that followed Survivor Series wasn't the best episode
The RAW that followed Survivor Series wasn't the best episode

Brand warfare is in the past now. The men and women of RAW will now wage war in their very own brands, at least for the foreseeable future. So will the men and women of SmackDown Live. And that's really where the disconnect began, at the very top of the show.

It almost felt like the events of Survivor Series had no bearing on this week's episode of RAW. As a result, the show felt disconnected and put together in a hurry. From what I gather, rumours indicate that it was indeed, put together in a hurry.

That's not to say that the show was all bad, from start to finish, this week. I will separate the good from the bad, as always, for 'Best and Worst'.

And like always, I invite you to leave your comments in the section right below...

#1 Best: A running thread through the show

I loved how the events through the show culminated in the closing segment
I loved how the events through the show culminated in the closing segment

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have been at odds ever since Ambrose attacked his former Shield buddy, shortly after becoming RAW Tag Team Champion. The two men had not come to blows, until this week. I loved the build to the eventual main event segment, interspersed through the whole show. It made the entire episode feel important.

Ambrose played mind games with Rollins for the entirety of the show. And just when it seemed like Rollins, exasperated, had left the arena, Ambrose would come out to ringside. Except it was all a ruse and Rollins would subsequently attack Ambrose.

This will clearly be the main program for TLC. I thought the feud was given its due importance on the show and I'm intrigued for the future.

I do hope that both men elevate the Intercontinental Championship.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Revival Authors of Pain Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Surprises that might happen on Raw and SmackDown after...
RELATED STORY
5 big things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
3 Things That Should Happen On Raw After Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
The Yeah and Naah of WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Monday Night Raw is not how it used to be...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 sensational moves that can improve Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us