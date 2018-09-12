Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 11 September, 2018

Becky Lynch launched a shocking surprise attack on Charlotte Flair

This episode of SmackDown Live did not get me excited for Hell in a Cell this weekend. If anything, it was an even poorer effort than RAW was, and RAW wasn't a good episode. There was a lot more bad than good this weekend. And it wasn't a lack of effort from the talent, but Creative.

Somehow, WWE seemed liked they phoned it in, with Hell in a Cell approaching. The company had already made sure that plans were in place before this episode got underway. You could have missed this episode and not really missed much.

In this article, I shall detail the good and separate it from the bad. Did you have as poor an opinion of this week's show as I did?

#1 Best: The ambush

Becky Lynch continues to be the best thing about SmackDown Live, week after week

Charlotte Flair took on Sonya Deville in a meaningless exhibition match this week, that she won quite comprehensively. Anyone that has watched WWE for any length of time knew the outcome even before it actually transpired. It was after the match that the big twist happened, setting the crowd on fire! This was the best part of the show.

Charlotte Flair, the essential babyface, shook hands with her fans on the way to the back. And then, suddenly, an audience member would attack. Lo and behold, it was Becky Lynch in a black wig, dressing up as a member of the WWE Universe, stepping out for revenge and retribution.

"I said I would break her arm, and I will, AFTER I take her title!" @BeckyLynchWWE reveals her game plan heading into this Sunday's #HIAC. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/jLUK0hPbJn — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 12, 2018

I had a chance to interact with The Goddess, Alexa Bliss, who said she approved of Becky Lynch's heel turn. I must say that I agree because she has never seemed more interesting than right now.

The only problem is that she's coming off as cooler than Charlotte Flair.

