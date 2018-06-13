Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 12 June, 2018

SmackDown Live was a solid episode with hits & misses.

A look at the ups and downs from SmackDown Live

This week's episode of SmackDown Live was the go-home show before Money in the Bank comes around this weekend. It was a solid show as SmackDown always is. It was also an unimportant show, as recent episodes of SmackDown Live have been. Very little of consequence happened during the course of the two hours.

That said, the show wasn't necessarily bad. The matches were good and at no point, did I feel the energy go down. It was an entertaining show from start to finish.

Here's my best and worst analysis from the show. Leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the show overall.

Also let me know if you're kicked about Money in the Bank, this weekend or not!

#1 Best: Big win for Rusev

This was one of the bigger wins of Rusev's career

In all the hullabaloo that ensued after this match, it was forgotten that Rusev pinned Samoa Joe. Joe has always been one of the more protected superstars in the roster and considering how far down the ladder Rusev has come, this was a big win. Sure, The Miz was involved in the finish so it wasn't clean. However, it shows that the company has faith in Rusev.

However, because of this win, it seems unlikely that Rusev will win at Money in the Bank. WWE rarely allows the man standing tall at the go-home show to pick up the big victory during the pay-per-view. Could Samoa Joe win the contract then?

Can we also talk about just how gifted Samoa Joe is as a performer? He can dive and fly around like a man half his size, and that...coupled with his strikes and incredible promo ability makes him the MVP of SmackDown Live right now.