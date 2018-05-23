Best and Worst of SmackDown Live - 22 May, 2018

SmackDown Live was a far more exciting show than RAW!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 08:50 IST

SmackDown Live was certainly far more entertaining than RAW was

SmackDown Live came to us from the DCU Center in Worcester and it was not a bad show, really. Especially after the ho-hum affair that was RAW, SmackDown Live was a huge improvement. How funny is it that despite the fact that RAW has all the bigger stars, SmackDown Live impresses on a weekly basis. I give this show a thumbs up overall.

Again, that's not to say that this was a perfect show. I found several aspects of the show lacking, and for the same purpose, here's 'Best and Worst of SmackDown Live'. Welcome once again to your post show WWE recap.

As always, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts. Bear in mind that SmackDown Live has signed a new deal with FOX and I'm certain a lot more eyes were on the product this week.

Here's what I thought of the show.

#1 Best: Paige as General Manager

Paige has a presence that lights up the screen

Paige was only involved in a backstage segment this week. However, she was gold for the limited duration that she was on screen, with The Miz playing his part to perfection as well. Paige urged The Miz to compete when he tried to retreat from the match. A babyface authority figure just adds a positive vibe to the show.

Just getting caught up with tonight’s #SDLive. Not bad so far; honestly, I loved Paige meeting the Miz in the gorilla position after he ran away from the New Day. Adds some realism to the proceedings.



Plus - Hardy/Bryan!!! #WWE — Spencer Love (@SpennyLove_WCS) May 23, 2018

Compare the presence she brings to how Stephanie McMahon just brings down the energy of the show overall. I do hope Paige gets more screen time in the following weeks and we get to see the actress she is, in all her splendour.