Best And Worst of SmackDown Live- 23 Oct, 2018

SmackDown Live wasn't nearly as exciting an episode as RAW

After the eventful show that RAW was, SmackDown Live felt like a real dampener. Somehow, it seemed like nothing was in place, no story needed to be told. The show had no sense of urgency at all. It felt like everything was in place for Evolution and Crown Jewel, and they were just killing time.

In fact, I would have to say that overall, I'd give the show a thumbs down review. It was impossible to care, because the writers did not seem to care either. And I say this as a fan of the show and the talent that is on the show, every week.

In any case, I will elaborate on why I did not particularly enjoy the episode in the comments below. Let me know if you echo my thoughts or disagree with me.

In either case, I'd like to hear your views.

#1 Best: The Performance Center altercation

I really like the Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch feud, thus far

I do not think that it's likely that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will get to main event Evolution. But in my opinion, these two women have made the SmackDown Women's Division relevant again, after Carmella's reign as Champion.

Nothing against the woman herself, because Carmella only did what was asked of her. But Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are the true embodiment of the term- Evolution, in every sense of the word. I loved the fact that this week, the altercation between the women did not take place in the ring like SmackDown 1000, but at the WWE Performance Center instead.

The change in setting just made things a lot more interesting, to me. It was great to see some of the NXT talent get SmackDown air time.

Shayna Baszler was grinning in the background, biding her time till she gets called up.

