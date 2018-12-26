Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 25th Dec, 2018

Riju Dasgupta

Unleash your inner animal, AJ Styles!

We wish you a Merry Christmas, and a happy new year! What a ride it has been for the WWE Universe and we thank you all for sharing so many special moments with us at Sportskeeda Wrestling. This year was a memorable one with many highs and lows. It's now time to recap the final WWE SmackDown Live episode of the entire year.

There's a lot about this episode that I did enjoy. There were bits that I did not particularly care for. I have chronicled it all for your reading pleasure in this very article.

Tell me what did you think about this week's episode of SmackDown Live, folks. What did you guys think of the segment at the end of the show, in particular?

These are my views for the episode we saw this week.

#1 Best: The main event

Unfortunately, the best match of Shinsuke Nakamura's reign was his final one. Nakamura is a superstar who never received his due, even when his stock was much higher than it currently is. He lost to AJ Styles, time after time, until he was only a shadow of the superstar that he once was. His US title reign wasn't any better either.

He missed one pay-per-view after another and his title wasn't defended too many times either. His program with Rusev, where Nakamura referred to him as little more than a Total Diva, culminated in a main event match for the United States Championship on this week's show. The match went on for a long time and it was a very good contest.

Chants of 'Rusev Day' came pouring in as the match reached its very final moments. When Rusev finally became the United States Champion, the crowd was ecstatic.

I just wish Nakamura had other opportunities to show how good he is, even while he was US Champion.

